Hyd preps for BioAsia meet as world leaders shape healthcare innovation

BioAsia 2026, Asia’s flagship life sciences and healthcare forum, is set to convene global leaders in science, artificial intelligence and industry on February 17–18, 2026, as the sector stands at a pivotal moment of transformation. With the theme “TechBio Unleashed: AI, Automation & the Biology Revolution”, the two-day conference will explore how AI-native biology, advanced automation and digital-first healthcare models are reshaping the discovery, development and delivery of therapies worldwide.

The event will open with inaugural addresses by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, underscoring the State’s ambition to position Hyderabad among the world’s top five life sciences hubs. A dedicated Telangana Rising Vision 2047 session will outline the State’s long-term roadmap for innovation-led growth in AI-enabled R&D, advanced modalities and next-generation biomanufacturing.

BioAsia 2026 will feature an eminent lineup of global leaders, including Stefan Miltenyi of Miltenyi Biotec, Howard Y Chang of Amgen, Pushmeet Kohli of Google DeepMind, Madeleine Roach of Sanofi, Anton Groom of MSD, Despina Solomonidou of Novartis, Rashmi Kumar of Medtronic, Eamonn Warren of Eli Lilly and Badhri Srinivasan of Unilabs. Across nine high-impact sessions, discussions will span AI-driven discovery, next-generation biologics, digital manufacturing and resilient global supply chains.

A marquee CEO Conclave will examine growth, geopolitics and innovation pathways towards 2030, while Day Two will spotlight the rise of Global Capability Centres as strategic innovation engines. With participation from leading multinational and Indian companies, policymakers and investors, BioAsia 2026 is expected to reinforce Hyderabad’s standing as a global hub for life sciences and TechBio innovation.