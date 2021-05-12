Hyderabad gets 5th rank in health infra report

Hyderabad: Elara Technologies' Housing.com, an online real estate firm, has given 5th rank to Hyderabad from eight prime cities in its 'State of Healthcare in India: Indian cities through the lens of healthcare' report. The online real estate has assigned ratings to cities under its city health card list.

The list is topped by Pune, while Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai stand at second, third and fourth positions, respectively. Chennai, Kolkata and Delhi-NCR are ranked sixth, seventh and eighth in the list.

The report stated that Hyderabad has 2.9 hospital beds per 1,000 population, with a total tally of 24,000-26,000 beds for a population of 8.6 million, that includes private and government hospital beds and the additional beds currently being augmented for pandemic have not been included in this, says the report.

"As quality housing remains integral to health, States should come up with more reformative measures to ensure a larger number of its citizens are able to afford housing, which acts as a preventive measure against health risks. Though developing better healthcare infrastructure will require a well thought-out medium-term plan, and would take some time to build.," said Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com.

States could immediately launch measures in the form of stamp duty reductions to provide their citizens better protection against health hazards in the form of affordable housing and better community living which has easy access to all amenities, Rangarajan added.