Hyundai Motor India Limited Enhances its Knight range

Hyundai Motor India Limited Enhances its Knight range
Highlights

  • Introduces CRETA Electric Knight, i20 Knight and ALCAZAR Knight
  • Building on the success of CRETA, VENUE & EXTER Knight, HMIL introduces CRETA Electric Knight, i20 Knight and ALCAZAR Knight
  • Over 77,000 units of Knight editions sold since its first launch in 2022
  • Bolsters Knight range with 6 products: CRETA Knight, VENUE Knight, EXTER Knight, CRETA Electric Knight, i20 Knight and ALCAZAR Knight
  • i20, i20 N Line and ALCAZAR get equipped with new features

Starting the festive season with a bang, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today announced new additions in the Knight line up: introducing Hyundai CRETA Electric Knight, Hyundai i20 Knight and Hyundai ALCAZAR Knight. With its enigmatic, black-theme design and features, the new additions will captivate customers with elevated style and unmistakable road presence.

Commenting on the introduction of new additions in the Knight line up, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “The festive season is a time of celebration, joy and new beginnings, we are delighted to mark it with the introduction of CRETA Electric Knight, i20 Knight and ALCAZAR Knight. The allure of colour ‘Black’ in the Knight line up embodies the bold spirit of today’s young Indian buyers while asserting a commanding road presence. These new launches reflect our commitment to anticipating customer aspirations and delivering products that enhance both their journeys and lifestyles. With the introduction of new Knight line up, we aim to offer something special to our customers.”

Leveraging the popularity of color ‘black’ among car owners, the Hyundai Knight range of products is a statement, asserting commanding road presence, bold design and exclusive, black-themed features. The all-black interiors with brass colour inserts, coupled with distinctive exterior design, offer a premium feel to the customers. Redefining what it means to drive in style, the black themed Knight products give customers a dynamic driving experience, combining power, luxury and unmatched road presence.

Hyundai CRETA Electric Knight, i20 Knight and ALCAZAR Knight features

Designed to captivate, the Hyundai CRETA Electric Knight, i20 Knight and ALCAZAR Knight exude commanding road presence, bold and futuristic design, evoking a sense of exclusivity and distinction.

Key Features:

  • Black Alloy Wheels
  • Red brake calipers
  • Black Painted front and rear Skid Plates
  • Black Painted Side Sill Garnish
  • Black Painted Roof Rails
  • Black Outside Door Mirrors
  • Black Rear Spoiler
  • Matte Black front & rear Hyundai Logo
  • Exclusive Knight emblem
  • All-Black interiors with Brass color inserts
  • Black Seat Upholstery with Brass coloured highlights
  • Sporty Metal Pedals

The Hyundai CRETA Electric Knight is available in Excellence Variant with 51.4kWh battery pack (Long Range) and 42kWh battery pack offering driving range of 510kms and 420kms respectively.

The Hyundai i20 Knight is available in 1.2l Kappa petrol engine with two variants: Sportz (O) with 5-speed Manual Transmission and Asta (O) with IVT Transmission.

The Hyundai ALCAZAR Knight is available in 1.5l Turbo GDi Petrol Engine (7 Speed DCT) and 1.5l U2 CRDi Diesel engine (6 Speed Automatic transmission) in Signature 7 - seater variant.

New Colour: Hyundai CRETA Electric Knight and Hyundai ALCAZAR Knight will now also be available in Matte Black Colour (NEW) among other colours.

New Feature Upgrades in Hyundai i20 & ALCAZAR

Further enriching the Hyundai i20 and ALCAZAR, the products now come equipped with a slew of new features:

  • Hyundai i20 & i20 N line: Come equipped with a new sporty rear spoiler, Dashcam and Wireless Android Auto /Apple Car Play
  • Hyundai ALCAZAR: Comes equipped with a Dashcam in Signature variant, bringing advanced safety measures to a broader set of customers.

Price:

Model

Powertrain

Variant

Ex showroom price (in INR)

i20

1.2l Kappa Petrol

Sportz (O) MT Knight

9 14 900

Asta MT

9 41 500

Asta(O) MT

9 99 800

Asta (O) iVT

11 24 900

Asta (O) iVT Knight

11 34 800

i20 N Line

1 l Turbo GDi Petrol

N8 MT

11 42 800

N8 DCT

12 52 800

Alcazar

1.5l Turbo GDi Petrol

Signature DCT 6S

21 70 700

Signature DCT 7S

21 50 700

Signature DCT 7S Knight

21 65 600

1.5l U2 CRDi Diesel

Signature AT 6S

21 70 700

Signature AT 7S

21 50 700

Signature AT 7S Knight

21 65 600

Creta Electric

42 kWh

Excellence Knight

21 44 800

Excellence Knight (HC)

22 17 800

51.4 kWh

Excellence LR Knight

23 81 500

Excellence LR Knight (HC)

24 54 500

HC = Home Charger

Log on to hyundai.co.in for further information.


