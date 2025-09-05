Hyundai Motor India Limited Enhances its Knight range

Starting the festive season with a bang, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today announced new additions in the Knight line up: introducing Hyundai CRETA Electric Knight, Hyundai i20 Knight and Hyundai ALCAZAR Knight. With its enigmatic, black-theme design and features, the new additions will captivate customers with elevated style and unmistakable road presence.

Commenting on the introduction of new additions in the Knight line up, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “The festive season is a time of celebration, joy and new beginnings, we are delighted to mark it with the introduction of CRETA Electric Knight, i20 Knight and ALCAZAR Knight. The allure of colour ‘Black’ in the Knight line up embodies the bold spirit of today’s young Indian buyers while asserting a commanding road presence. These new launches reflect our commitment to anticipating customer aspirations and delivering products that enhance both their journeys and lifestyles. With the introduction of new Knight line up, we aim to offer something special to our customers.”

Leveraging the popularity of color ‘black’ among car owners, the Hyundai Knight range of products is a statement, asserting commanding road presence, bold design and exclusive, black-themed features. The all-black interiors with brass colour inserts, coupled with distinctive exterior design, offer a premium feel to the customers. Redefining what it means to drive in style, the black themed Knight products give customers a dynamic driving experience, combining power, luxury and unmatched road presence.

Hyundai CRETA Electric Knight, i20 Knight and ALCAZAR Knight features

Designed to captivate, the Hyundai CRETA Electric Knight, i20 Knight and ALCAZAR Knight exude commanding road presence, bold and futuristic design, evoking a sense of exclusivity and distinction.

Key Features:

Black Alloy Wheels

Red brake calipers

Black Painted front and rear Skid Plates

Black Painted Side Sill Garnish

Black Painted Roof Rails

Black Outside Door Mirrors

Black Rear Spoiler

Matte Black front & rear Hyundai Logo

Exclusive Knight emblem

All-Black interiors with Brass color inserts

Black Seat Upholstery with Brass coloured highlights

Sporty Metal Pedals

The Hyundai CRETA Electric Knight is available in Excellence Variant with 51.4kWh battery pack (Long Range) and 42kWh battery pack offering driving range of 510kms and 420kms respectively.

The Hyundai i20 Knight is available in 1.2l Kappa petrol engine with two variants: Sportz (O) with 5-speed Manual Transmission and Asta (O) with IVT Transmission.

The Hyundai ALCAZAR Knight is available in 1.5l Turbo GDi Petrol Engine (7 Speed DCT) and 1.5l U2 CRDi Diesel engine (6 Speed Automatic transmission) in Signature 7 - seater variant.

New Colour: Hyundai CRETA Electric Knight and Hyundai ALCAZAR Knight will now also be available in Matte Black Colour (NEW) among other colours.

New Feature Upgrades in Hyundai i20 & ALCAZAR

Further enriching the Hyundai i20 and ALCAZAR, the products now come equipped with a slew of new features:

Hyundai i20 & i20 N line: Come equipped with a new sporty rear spoiler, Dashcam and Wireless Android Auto /Apple Car Play

Hyundai ALCAZAR: Comes equipped with a Dashcam in Signature variant, bringing advanced safety measures to a broader set of customers.

Price:

Model Powertrain Variant Ex showroom price (in INR) i20 1.2l Kappa Petrol Sportz (O) MT Knight 9 14 900 Asta MT 9 41 500 Asta(O) MT 9 99 800 Asta (O) iVT 11 24 900 Asta (O) iVT Knight 11 34 800 i20 N Line 1 l Turbo GDi Petrol N8 MT 11 42 800 N8 DCT 12 52 800 Alcazar 1.5l Turbo GDi Petrol Signature DCT 6S 21 70 700 Signature DCT 7S 21 50 700 Signature DCT 7S Knight 21 65 600 1.5l U2 CRDi Diesel Signature AT 6S 21 70 700 Signature AT 7S 21 50 700 Signature AT 7S Knight 21 65 600 Creta Electric 42 kWh Excellence Knight 21 44 800 Excellence Knight (HC) 22 17 800 51.4 kWh Excellence LR Knight 23 81 500 Excellence LR Knight (HC) 24 54 500

HC = Home Charger