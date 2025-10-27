Hyundai Motor India Limited Reveals the Futuristic Technology and Advanced Safety Features of the all-new Hyundai VENUE

The all-new Hyundai VENUE introduces Hyundai’s cutting-edge Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system for the first time in India, ushering in a bold new chapter in the automotive tech revolution

20 Controllers^ capable of Over-the-Air (OTA) vehicle updates, delivering unmatched convenience and cutting-edge performance

Dual 62.5 cm (12.3” + 12.3”) curved panoramic display of infotainment & cluster for seamless connectivity and modern driving experience on the go

The all-new Hyundai VENUE is packed with 70 Connected features and more than 400 embedded voice recognition commands for a smarter and seamless drive experience

A safety cocoon on wheels, the all-new Hyundai VENUE redefines safety with ADAS Level 2 and more than 65 advanced safety features including 33 safety features as standard across all variants

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today revealed the cutting-edge technology and advanced safety features of the upcoming all-new Hyundai VENUE. Equipped with dual 62.5 cm (12.3” + 12.3”) curved panoramic display, Hyundai’s revolutionary ccNC (Connected Car Navigation Cockpit) system accelerated by NVIDIA redefines digital mobility experiences with advanced connectivity features. Additionally, the all-new new Hyundai VENUE offers uncompromised safety with a super strong body structure and Hyundai SmartSense ADAS Level 2, offering 16 advanced driver assistance features. It also comes equipped with more than 65 cutting-edge safety features, including 33 features that are standard across all variants.

Commenting on the trailblazing tech and safety features of the all-new Hyundai VENUE, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At HMIL, we are committed to democratizing advanced global technologies for our customers in India. The all-new Hyundai VENUE equipped with Hyundai ccNC system accelerated by NVIDIA, immersive digital experiences and Hyundai SmartSense ADAS Level 2, represent our bold step towards introducing Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) in India. With the all-new Hyundai VENUE, we continue our endeavor to make premium and intelligent mobility experiences accessible to a wider set of customers, reflecting Hyundai’s strong belief in ‘Progress for Humanity’. We are confident that with an upgraded design, cutting-edge features and class-leading safety, the all-new Hyundai VENUE will redefine customer convenience and set new benchmarks in the compact SUV segment.”

The all-new Hyundai VENUE - Trailblazing Technology:

The all-new Hyundai VENUE is a leap forward in connected technology, redefining in-car convenience and digital experiences. With the debut of Hyundai’s advanced ccNC (Connected Car Navigation Cockpit) accelerated by NVIDIA, an immersive 31.24 cm (12.3”) ccNC Navigation system and Bose premium sound 8 speaker system, the all-new Hyundai VENUE seamlessly blends innovation, personalization and entertainment on the go.

12.3” ccNC (Connected Car Navigation Cockpit) Infotainment: The large 31.24 cm (12.3”) ccNC Navigation system, accelerated by NVIDIA, stretches elegantly across the dashboard offering an immersive and futuristic driving experience. With seamless onboard navigation, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, quick control and OTA update, this infotainment delivers unmatched personalization and performance. Further, the advanced user interface with customizable displays and cutting-edge graphics puts control at the fingertips of customers, ensuring the SUV feels new every day.

12.3” Full Digital Display Cluster: Complementing the infotainment system is a 31.24 cm (12.3”) full digital display cluster, displaying essential information such as tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) – highline, drive mode select (eco, normal, sport), cluster UI themes (classic, modern and simple), ADAS status and alerts along with turn-by-turn navigation. Together, the dual screens create a truly immersive cockpit experience, elevating both convenience and driving pleasure.

Over-the-Air (OTA) Vehicle Controller Updates: Entering the era of Software Defined vehicles, the all-new Hyundai VENUE with OTA access for 20 Controllers brings over-the-air vehicle software updates, eliminating the need for dealership visits for such updates. The all-new Hyundai VENUE is packed with next-gen connectivity, wireless integration and intuitive controls which have been designed to keep customers always connected, updated and ahead of the curve with benefits like remote enhancements, faster feature rollouts, improved security and reduced maintenance costs.

Bose premium sound 8 speaker system: For audiophiles, the all-new Hyundai VENUE offers a Bose premium sound 8-speaker system that delivers an immersive audio experience, now enhanced by a next-generation amplifier for deeper clarity, richer bass and improved overall sound dynamics.

Tech-Enhanced Convenience: The all-new Hyundai VENUE also boasts advanced tech features including wireless smartphone charger, voice enabled smart electric sunroof, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) - highline, ventilated front seats, Surround View Monitor (SVM), Electric 4-way driver seats, rear AC vents, cooled glovebox and remote engine start. The all – new Hyundai VENUE comes equipped with in-built JioSaavn app, and supports five voice recognition languages — Hindi, English, Hinglish, Bengali and Tamil, offering more than 400 embedded voice recognition commands for smooth and intuitive control.

Key Technology Highlights:

31.24 cm (12.3”) ccNC Navigation system, accelerated by NVIDIA

31.24 cm (12.3”) Full digital display cluster

Bose premium sound 8 speaker system

Front row ventilated seats

Surround view monitor (SVM)

Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Voice enabled smart electric sunroof

20 Controller Over-the-Air (OTA) vehicle updates

70 Hyundai blue link connected car features

Blind Spot view monitor (BVM)

Safety – Beyond Boundaries

Safety takes center stage in the all-new Hyundai VENUE offering enhanced structural strength, advanced driver assistance and a comprehensive package of standard safety features. From Hyundai SmartSense ADAS Level 2 with 16 intelligent features to a robust body structure made with expansive application of high-grade steel, the all-new Hyundai VENUE ensures maximum protection and peace of mind during every journey.

Enhanced Structural Integrity: Built on super strong body structure and a reinforced chassis with 71% expansive application of - hot stamping, ultra-high strength steel, advanced high strength steel and high strength steel, the all-new Hyundai VENUE ensures superior crash protection against both front and side impacts.

Hyundai SmartSense ADAS Level 2: The all-new Hyundai VENUE takes safety a step further with Hyundai SmartSense ADAS Level 2 technology powered with 16 advanced driver assistance features, including:

Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist- Car, Pedestrian & Cycle

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist- Junction Turning

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist- Direct Oncoming

Lane Keeping Assist

Driver Attention Warning

Parking Collision Avoidance Assist- Rear

Setting a new benchmark, the all-new Hyundai VENUE offers more than 65 advanced safety features including 33 safety features as standard across all variants.

The all-new Hyundai VENUE Key Safety features:

6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill-start assist control (HAC)

Electric parking brake with Auto Hold

Surround View Monitor (SVM)

All 4-disc brakes

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) – Highline

Electro chromic mirror (ECM) with telematics switches

3-point seatbelts with reminder for all seats

Rollover sensor

Bookings are now open for the all-new Hyundai VENUE. Customers can book the all-new Hyundai VENUE with an initial booking amount of INR 25,000 at any Hyundai dealership across India or by clicking on - click to buy.

The all-new Hyundai VENUE is set to make its debut on November 04, 2025

Log on to hyundai.co.in for further information.

