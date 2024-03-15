Live
- 5 Best Sites to Buy YouTube Views
- Hectic efforts being made to increase voter turnout in Rajasthan
- Ukrainian drones attack Russian oil refinery in Kaluga region, source says
- Viksit Bharat ‘impact’: 7 days after promise for girls’ hostel in DU, Union Minister sanctions funds
- Pakistan Peoples Party announces its candidates for vacant Senate seats in Sindh
- NHPC wins bid to set up 200 MW solar power project in Gujarat
- J&K: Formula-4 car run to be held in Srinagar on March 17
- WPL 2024: I definitely feel lighter after retiring from international cricket, says Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning
- Calcutta HC raps Kolkata Police chief for ignoring court order in cellphone theft case
- Play not just to win but for passion: Kapil Dev tells Mamaearth's Gazal Alagh
Just In
India’s forex reserves scale two-year high of $636.1 billion
India's foreign exchange reserves surged by a whopping $10.47 billion to scale a two-year high of $636.1 billion for the week ended March 8, the latest data released by the RBI on Friday showed.
Mumbai: India's foreign exchange reserves surged by a whopping $10.47 billion to scale a two-year high of $636.1 billion for the week ended March 8, the latest data released by the RBI on Friday showed.
This is the biggest jump in the country’s forex kitty since the week ended July 14, 2023. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had risen by $6.55 billion to $625.63 billion.
Rising foreign exchange reserves are a positive for the economy as they reflect an ample supply of dollars that help to strengthen the rupee.
An increase in the foreign exchange reserves gives the RBI more headroom to stabilise the rupee when it turns volatile.
This is because the RBI intervenes in the spot and forward currency markets by releasing more dollars to prevent the rupee from going into a free fall.
Conversely, a declining forex kitty leaves the RBI less space to intervene in the market to prop up the rupee.
The good news on the foreign exchange reserves also comes on a day when the figures on India’s exports touching an 11-month high and the decline in the trade deficit were also released.
This indicates a strengthening of the country’s external balance which augurs well for the rupee going ahead.