Innovation in Focus: Hyderabad Gears Up for analytica Lab India and Pharma Pro&Pack Expo 2025

India’s life sciences and pharmaceutical manufacturing sectors are on a path of rapid transformation, driven by technology, global partnerships, and a robust ecosystem of research and innovation. This momentum will converge at analytica Lab India and Pharma Pro&Pack 2025, co-located trade fairs that will take place from September 18–20, 2025 at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad.

Standing firmly as the “Epicentre of Progress”, this year’s edition promises to be the largest and most business-driven platform yet, creating a nexus where laboratory technology meets pharma innovation, and research partnerships spark future-ready solutions. Spanning more than 50,000 square metres of exhibition space, the event will bring together over 650 exhibitors and is expected to attract top scientists, global technology leaders, and India’s leading pharma manufacturers.

In a unique blend of science and sport, Ravindra Jadeja—the Indian cricket all-rounder celebrated for his versatility and accuracy—has been named as the face of analytica Lab India 2025. His persona embodies the industry's escalating focus on precision, reliability, and performance.

What’s on Show?

Visitors will find a comprehensive presentation of technologies, solutions, and innovations spread across distinct zones:

Software Pavilion: Showcasing AI, data science, and laboratory automation.

Innovation Launchpad: A spotlight for startups and disruptive solutions.

International & German Pavilions: Bringing cutting-edge global technologies to India’s pharma hub.

Conferences: A comprehensive three-day conference program addressing critical industry challenges and future opportunities:

ü Day 1: "The Intelligent Lab: Driving Productivity with Automation and Compliance" - delivered in collaboration with the Indian Analytical Instruments Association (IAIA) and Messe Muenchen India, focusing on laboratory automation technologies and regulatory compliance frameworks.

ü Day 2: Dual-track sessions featuring "Innovating Science: Advancing Analytics for a Sustainable Future" and "Shaping Pharma 2030: Resilience, Robotics, and Revolution" - presented in partnership with the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), exploring sustainable analytical practices and the transformative role of robotics in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

ü Day 3: "The Analytics Advantage: Ensuring Quality, Safety, and Regulatory Excellence in the Modern Era" - organized in collaboration with The Society of Clinical Research and Medical Professionals (SCRMP) and Messe Muenchen India, addressing quality assurance, safety protocols, and evolving regulatory landscapes in analytical sciences.

Positioning analytica Lab India as a cornerstone for the scientific community, Cherukuri Ravindranath, President of the Indian Analytical Instruments Association (IAIA), said: “As joint organiser, IAIA is proud to see analytica Lab India evolve into the country’s most definitive platform for laboratory technology and research-driven innovation. This is where our members get to demonstrate India’s indigenous capabilities while engaging with global leaders. It is truly a gateway for collaboration, sourcing, and strengthening scientific excellence.”

On the manufacturing front, Harshit Shah, President of the Indian Pharma Machinery Manufacturers’ Association (IPMMA), underscored the importance of Pharma Pro&Pack Expo 2025: “As joint organiser, IPMMA sees this edition as much more than a trade show—it is the only forum where pharmaceutical innovation and process engineering converge under one roof. In Hyderabad, India’s pharma capital, we are creating a marketplace of ideas and partnerships that will strengthen operational efficiencies and reinforce India’s role as a global pharma leader.”

Adding a broader perspective, Bhupinder Singh, President IMEA, Messe München and CEO, Messe Muenchen India, said: “These co-located trade fairs go beyond showcasing products; they bring the future of pharma and life sciences to life. From AI-driven diagnostic tools and automated filling lines to smart manufacturing systems that ensure compliance and quality, companies can experience solutions that address their real operational challenges. Our focus is on helping the industry adopt innovation faster, raise regulatory standards, and strengthen India’s role as a global hub for pharmaceuticals and life sciences.”

To facilitate commercial opportunities, the trade fair will organise structured face-to-face buyer meetings buyer meetings as part of its comprehensive Hosted Buyer Program. This program will welcome delegations from key industry bodies, including KDPMA, IDMA (Gujarat and Tamil Nadu), MPSDMA, and APPON (Nepal), to connect exhibitors with qualified, high-volume purchasers. These buyers hail from key domestic cities, including Delhi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, Indore, Goa, and Ahmedabad, as well as from international markets in Egypt, South Africa, Nepal, Libya, Bangladesh, Ghana, Jordan, and Kenya, underscoring the show's truly global appeal.

In the lead-up, a series of five-city roadshows were conducted to enhance industry engagement.

As the countdown to the twin expos begins, all eyes turn to Hyderabad — a city that has long been the beating heart of India’s pharmaceutical and research ecosystem.

Event at a Glance: