Inorbit Mall Cyberabad Hosts ‘The Science Playground’ – A Fun-filled Science Fest for Kids!

Inorbit Mall Cyberabad is thrilled to announce the launch of ‘The Science Playground,’ an exciting and interactive science festival designed especially for kids. This vibrant event invites young minds to explore the wonders of science in a playful, engaging way. With a focus on hands-on activities, workshops, and fun-filled experiments, the event promises to be a delightful experience for children and their families.

Scheduled to take place at the atrium of the mall, the event will feature a wide range of activities aimed at sparking curiosity and encouraging creativity. Kids can bring out their inner Einstein as they will have the opportunity to dive into a variety of DIY science projects such as making Snake Bubbles, creating a Self-Inflating Puppet, and experimenting with Canister Rockets. These activities, along with many other exciting science games and workshops, will captivate young minds and introduce them to the fascinating world of science in an enjoyable way.

Parents and families are encouraged to bring their children to this dynamic event, where education meets entertainment. It promises to be an enriching experience for all ages, helping children to foster a deeper interest in science and discovery. The event will run from morning till evening on both days, providing plenty of opportunities for families to participate and enjoy together.

Registration for the event is easy and accessible. It can be done by registering with IN, the mall’s Loyalty program, through the following link: https://bit.ly/3ZHySc or by visiting www.inrewards.inorbit.in. Each participant will get a certificate.

Inorbit Mall Cyberabad has always been a go-to destination for family fun, and with ‘The Science Playground,’ it continues its commitment to offering unforgettable experiences for children and families alike.