Irasva Fine Jewellery enters Hyderabad mkt Hans Business

Hyderabad : Irasva Fine Jewellery, India-based jewellery brand, entered the jewellery market of Hyderabad with the launch of its new store. Fine diamond and jadau jewellery will be available here. Its existing stores are in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Ketan Patel, CEO, Irasva said, "We are very excited about this store launch as at Irasva, we believe in building bonds that are as strong as our diamonds. Our customers are our extended family, and we share a very close relationship with most of them.''