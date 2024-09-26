ISF24 will strengthen Hyd’s startup ecosystem

Hyderabad: World Trade Center Shamshabad and Future City, in collaboration with the International Startup Foundation (ISF), collated exclusive insights from industry leaders about the vital role startups play in driving innovation and economic growth. These insights follow the International Startup Festival 2024, scheduled from September 26–28, 2024 in Hyderabad. This summit provides a platform for startups to accelerate their development, contributing to the economic progress of Telangana. Over 10,000 startups, 100 CXOs, and 80 speakers will be attending the festival at Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI) in Hyderabad.

Experts from the IT and startup sectors consider the ongoing phase as a golden era for startups in India. State and Central Governments are fostering DPIs and DPGs for product development. The Telangana government is promoting job creation through support to industry

Startup fest promises great opportunities

Supporting India’s startup ecosystem involves fostering collaboration, mentorship, and innovation. Key players like ISF, corporates, and investors provide funding, networks, and expertise while public-private partnerships, and favourable policies enhance the landscape. ISF24 in Hyderabad will offer startups connections with investors and experts. ISF will further strengthen the region’s growing startup ecosystem. ISF24 promises greater opportunities for collaboration, investment, and growth, highlighting the city’s role in the global startup ecosystem - Sanjeev Deshpande, Head & MD, APAC NTT Data

Nurturing next gen entrepreneurs

The Indian startup ecosystem aims to unite ideas, technology, investors, and influencers to address challenges in areas such as environment, agriculture, education, rural healthcare, IoT, and AI. ISF at Hyderabad facilitates networking, connects startups with specialists, showcases innovations to industries, invites investors to support rural-focused startups, and aims to nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs by providing access to expertise and investments - Ram Kumar Varma, Founder, Native Araku Coffee

Driving future of innovation & growth

Telangana’s next big leap will come from its vibrant startup ecosystem, as the traditional IT sector slows down due to automation. The state is already leading the way with initiatives like T Hub, supported by a strong base of industries—pharma, healthcare, and fintech. The upcoming AI City will draw global startups to work with cutting-edge tech and data. Telangana is set to create jobs with a clear path towards a $1 trillion economy. The synergy between ISF, WTC Shamshabad, and the government will drive the future of innovation and growth - J A Chowdary, Founder, International Startup Foundation

Network with stakeholders from 15 countries

Startups play a crucial role in bridging the gap between theoretical learning and practical application. They cater to local and national needs, driving innovation and job creation. The startup ecosystem encourages a problem-solving mindset, leading to self-employment and job opportunities for others. ISF Hyderabad will bring together stakeholders from over 15 countries, offering networking opportunities, and 24 pitch sessions with industry experts, for emerging startups to receive feedback and potential funding - V B Kasi, Founder, Inkwisitive Global Advisory Pte Ltd, Singapore

Integrate agritech startups’ solutions into Super App

Many startups build point solutions to farming problems. These solutions need to be integrated into a Super App and have physical outreach to benefit farmers. Startups can use ITC’s ITCMAARS platform and receive mentoring and GTM partnerships. ISF offers startups an opportunity to connect with global investors, business leaders, and experts. The event includes Pitch Events, Roundtables, ISF Talks, an Expo, and Networking Breaks. ISF’s ongoing support for startups beyond the event demonstrates their commitment - S Sivakumar, Group Head – Agri Business, ITC Ltd

A golden era for startups in India

In Telangana, the government promotes job creation, and improved living standards through support for industry, MSMEs, and startups. Similar strategies are adopted nationwide, with various schemes providing funding, IP protection, certification, and market access. State and Central Governments are fostering DPIs and DPGs for product development. Agencies like T Works, RICH, support startups, while private incubators, accelerators, and VC funds help scale businesses. This marks a golden era for startups in India. ISF24 promises to provide an environment for learning and networking - Ajit Rangnekar, Director General, RICH



