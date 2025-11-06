ITC Hotels Limited Recognised as World's Leading Sustainable Organisation at WSTHA 2025

ITC Hotels Limited has been recognized as the World's Leading Sustainable Organisation 2025 at the World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards (WSTHA). In addition, ITCHL also won the World's Leading Sustainable Food & Nutrition Initiative 2025, the World's Leading Sustainable Marketing Campaign 2025 and the World's Leading Sustainable Employer 2025, taking the total awards tally to four, the highest for any organization. This recognition reinforces ITC Hotels’ steadfast commitment to its Responsible Luxury ethos, which integrates sustainability, wellness, and community impact into every aspect of its hospitality experience. These awards were conferred following a rigorous four-stage selection process: nominations, pre-evaluation by the Sustainable Business Institute, shortlisting by the WSTHA Advisory Board, and global voting.

Commenting on being recognized with the awards, Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels Limited said, “This global recognition reaffirms our commitment to Responsible Luxury - where sustainability and excellence converge to redefine hospitality. It inspires us to continue leading with purpose and shaping experiences that reflect ITC Hotels’ endeavour to build a better, more sustainable future "

The WSTHA 2025 awards were presented in partnership with the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance (WSHA), a global non-profit representing over 66,000 hotels and 300 brands. WSHA provides industry-wide tools to help hotels reduce environmental impact and support local communities.

HC Vinayaka, VP- Technical Services, EHS & Sustainability, ITC Hotels Limited on winning the awards said, "These awards strengthen our resolve to lead with purpose and innovate toward a net-positive future for the hospitality industry. It reflects our teams’ dedication to integrating sustainability into every operation and motivates us to continuously innovate, ensuring ITC Hotels remains a benchmark for responsible, future-ready hospitality.”

Commenting on ITCHL’s remarkable win, Glenn Mandziuk, President & CEO, World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance said, "ITC Hotels’ remarkable achievement at the World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards exemplifies the transformative power of purpose-driven leadership. Their Responsible Luxury ethos demonstrates how sustainability and profitability can go hand in hand - setting a global benchmark for the hospitality sector. We are proud to recognise ITC Hotels as a true pioneer advancing the Alliance’s shared vision of Net Positive Hospitality."

Justin Cooke, Executive Vice President, World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards stated, “ITC Hotels securing four awards at last night’s World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards at Terra, Expo City Dubai, is proof that Responsible Luxury is an operating system, not a slogan. It delivers guest delight, measurable environmental gains, and strong commercial performance. ITC Hotels is setting the pace for Net Positive travel and hospitality, and we are proud to celebrate their leadership.”

Launched at COP28 in Dubai, WSTHA celebrates excellence in climate action, biodiversity, community engagement, and responsible hospitality. The programme is guided by a distinguished board, including leaders from the WTTC, the Responsible Tourism Institute (supported by UNWTO), and is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Net Positive framework. ITC Hotels Ltd. won the recognitions at the awards ceremony that took place on October 29, 2025, at Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, Expo City Dubai, offering ITC Hotels a global platform to showcase its leadership in sustainable hospitality.