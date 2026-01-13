Jagruti Rehab Sets New Standards in Psychiatric Rehabilitation in Baner

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: Access to long-term psychiatric rehabilitation in India is limited. Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre is a top provider of de-addiction and mental health care. This is crucial as the mental health crisis continues to grow. It has recently opened a new psychiatric rehabilitation center in Baner, Pune. Their mission is to make mental health treatment easy for individuals and families in Pune and the nearby areas.

Mental health issues like depression and alcohol addiction need quick diagnosis and treatment. Stress, lifestyle changes, and undiagnosed conditions lead to a rise in rehabilitation centers. The National Mental Health Survey of India reveals that just a small number of 150 million people receive proper care or rehab.

This gap led to the creation of Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre about 18 years ago. It started as a 20-bed facility, which has now evolved into a network of more than 17 centres. The centre offers a multidisciplinary team of doctors, therapists, and psychiatrists. It has more than 1,100 beds and supports more than 82,000 individuals.

Jagruti Addressing Mental Health Care Needs in Baner, Pune

There is a rising demand for mental health care facilities due to urbanization in Pune. The city has witnessed rapid growth and mental disorders are common. In such cases, the presence of Jagruti in Baner will focus on a long-lasting mental health rehabilitation. This rehab centre in Pune is designed to support patients through emotional stabilization, structured therapies, recovery and prevention of relapse. It follows a set of clinical standards and ethical protocols across each location.

Integrated Model of Psychiatric Rehabilitation

One of the exceptional features of Jagruti Rehab is the integrated treatment model. It is a combination of professional care, therapy, and rehabilitation within a structured residential setting. The key elements of this model are:

Evidence-based therapies: These include DBT, CBT, family therapy, group therapy, and occupational therapy.

Psychiatric-led treatment : These are performed with regular evaluations and medication management.

: These are performed with regular evaluations and medication management. 24/7 clinical monitoring: It ensures the safety and emotional stability of each patient.

It ensures the safety and emotional stability of each patient. Ongoing assessments: Personalized assessments track each patient's behavioral progress.

Personalized assessments track each patient's behavioral progress. Structured routines: The calm, structured environment at Jagruti promotes discipline, stability, and recovery.

The calm, structured environment at Jagruti promotes discipline, stability, and recovery. Family therapy: Counseling families and raising awareness can ease post-discharge anxiety and support smooth recovery.

Clinical standards at Baner in Pune

The Jagruti’s rehabilitation centre in Baner is a full-scale residential facility. It offers continuous medical supervision and encourages therapeutic support for the patients. The daily psychiatric reviews and clinical supervision maintain the progress reports. The daily holistic routines promote therapy, relaxation and personal care.

The center treats conditions such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, dementia, anxiety, substance dependence, and personality disorders. It offers supervised residential facilities to protect patient privacy and emotional well-being. Skilled medical staff are on hand at all times for nursing and emergency needs.

Jagruti applies the same clinical protocols at every location. Families can choose centers that are convenient for them, while still receiving quality services.

Structured Environment Designed for Recovery

The recovery from mental illness relies heavily on the residential environment. Jagruti’s new facility in Baner, Pune, provides a safe and calm space for healing.

Living areas are gently stimulating, rooms are cozy, and there are dedicated spots for social interaction. This setup lowers stress, minimizes exposure to triggers, and encourages consistency.

A Multidisciplinary Approach to Psychological Treatment

At Jagruti Rehab Baner, a team of doctors, therapists, psychiatrists, and nurses is available 24/7. They coordinate to monitor each patient’s progress. They manage medication-assisted treatments, sleep cycles, and customized diet plans effectively.

Role of Families in Healing

The recovery from mental health illness is not an individual journey. The families are equally involved in the entire treatment process. They are informed regularly regarding the patients’ condition and progress. Counseling sessions and awareness programs help them to understand the strategies and prevent relapse. Aftercare guidance helps patients recover and reduces anxiety after discharge.

Exceptional Care at Reasonable Prices

Jagruti Rehabilitation Centre in Baner believes in accessibility. The treatment programs are available at affordable prices, without compromising ethical considerations. The transparency in planning the treatments helps the families make decisions with confidence.

Setting New Standards in Baner and Beyond

Jagruti aspires to be the most trusted psychiatric rehabilitation centre in India. The replicable operational systems, trained medical expertise, and uniform treatment protocols build a standardized network. The facilities designed for recovery maintain the quality of care.

With active centres in Gurgaon, Noida, Thane, Ahmedabad, Delhi and many more, Jagruti Rehab continues to expand across multiple locations. The upcoming one is the rehabilitation centre in Nashik, with the vision to inaugurate many more centres in other locations in India.

The expansion into other metropolitan cities will increase the rehabilitation capacity. This will enhance professional training programs, and promote digitized tools for progress monitoring. With this, Jagruti rehab centres would eventually contribute to India’s evolving mental health care in a significant manner.