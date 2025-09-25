Jewellery exhibition in Hyd from Oct 3

Jewellery World Exhibition will be held in the city from October 3 to 5 at Hotel Taj Krishna.

The three-day event will bring together India’s leading jewellers, designers, and artisans under one roof, presenting an unmatched collection of jewellery masterpieces. From traditional polki and Kundan to contemporary diamond and gold creations, the exhibition promises to be a grand celebration of artistry and elegance.

The exhibition timings are 10 AM to 8 PM. This would be a luxury experience for brides-to-be, wedding families, jewellery connoisseurs, and industry professionals alike. Visitors can explore everything from heirloom classics to modern designs, making it the perfect destination for both festive shopping and investment-worthy buying.

“Each edition of Jewellery World is about blending heritage with innovation. This Hyderabad showcase will be more spectacular than ever, with an exclusive lineup of exhibitors presenting both timeless and trend-setting creations,” said the organisers.

The exhibition will feature a stellar lineup of jewellers including JKJ Jewellers (Jaipur), The Jewellery Palace (Surat), Rikhab Das Udai Chand (Uttar Pradesh), Baheti Gems & Jewels (Jaipur), R.C. Jewellers (Uttar Pradesh), Sri V3 Gold (Andhra Pradesh), Mangi by HSR (Hyderabad), Ornate by Shruti (Mumbai), Oyster Mangatrai (Hyderabad), Padmakshya Jewels (Jaipur), P S Jewellers (Delhi), Goyam Jewellers (Mumbai), Viora Jewels (Mumbai), Kayra’s Creation (Mumbai), Shri Sheetal Jewellers (Punjab) and Sahasra Jewellery (Vizag). This grand exhibition promises luxury, legacy, and timeless craft — all at Hyderabad’s finest venue. Don’t miss this unparalleled celebration of jewellery brilliance.