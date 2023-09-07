Live
Jio bats for flexible use of spectrum
New Delhi: Jio Satellite Communications has written to telecom regulator Trai to allow flexible use of spectrum for satellite and mobile phone services networks. The company in a letter dated September 5 to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Chairman PD Vaghela said technology is evolving that will enable convergence of satellite and terrestrial networks and therefore the regulator should consider flexible use of radio frequency for terrestrial and satellite services. In the letter, Jio Satellite cited the decision of the New Zealand government to allow flexible use of high frequencies in the 24-30 Ghz band.
“This suggestion for flexible use of spectrum is based upon the latest changes in technology and standards which have allowed the creation of integrated and converged networks. We reiterate the 3GPP specifications in its Release-17 have already enabled the convergence of satellite and terrestrial network,” Jio Satellite said.