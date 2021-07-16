July 16: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Indian stock markets closed with minor losses after oscillating between gains and losses in the intraday trading session of Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell 18.79 points or 0.04 per cent to end at 53,140.06. The Nifty 50 index ended 0.80 points or 0.01 per cent higher at 15,9234.40. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Symbol LTP % Change Open High Low Divi's Lab 4,766.55 3.46 4,625.00 4,772.00 4,620.00 Divi's Lab 540.95 2.95 527 543.4 525.95 UltraTech Cement 7,320.15 1.82 7,207.00 7,360.00 7,182.65 Tata Steel 1,274.75 1.5 1,264.70 1,281.30 1,259.05 Power Grid 233.5 1.35 231.65 236.5 230.5 Reliance 2,110.00 1.33 2,087.75 2,114.75 2,087.60 Hindalco 405.5 1.01 403 406 399.35 Grasim 1,569.90 0.81 1,564.80 1,579.30 1,548.05 Sun Pharma 688.45 0.8 684.9 695.65 682.65 ITC 207.85 0.78 207.7 209.65 207.2

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Symbol LTP % Change Open High Low HCL Technologies 1,006.00 -3.25 1,044.90 1,048.75 998.05 Eicher Motors 2,619.10 -1.81 2,667.50 2,671.30 2,607.80 Infosys 1,556.75 -1.52 1,573.75 1,574.65 1,549.60 Bajaj Finserv 12,766.25 -1.49 12,958.95 13,025.00 12,725.75 Adani Ports 689 -1.44 699.7 702.9 685.25 Tata Consumers 762 -1.34 772.35 774.95 761.4 Shree Cement 28,070.00 -1.26 28,427.45 28,500.00 28,000.00 IndusInd Bank 1,042.50 -1.19 1,054.00 1,058.95 1,042.00 ICICI Bank 660.7 -1.01 667.45 667.75 657.7 Tech Mahindra 1,102.90 -0.86 1,112.40 1,118.30 1,083.05



