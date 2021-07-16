July 16: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex index fell 18.79 points or 0.04 per cent to end at 53,140.06.
- The Nifty 50 index ended 0.80 points or 0.01 per cent higher at 15,9234.40.
Indian stock markets closed with minor losses after oscillating between gains and losses in the intraday trading session of Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell 18.79 points or 0.04 per cent to end at 53,140.06. The Nifty 50 index ended 0.80 points or 0.01 per cent higher at 15,9234.40. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Symbol
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Divi's Lab
|4,766.55
|3.46
|4,625.00
|4,772.00
|4,620.00
|Divi's Lab
|540.95
|2.95
|527
|543.4
|525.95
|UltraTech Cement
|7,320.15
|1.82
|7,207.00
|7,360.00
|7,182.65
|Tata Steel
|1,274.75
|1.5
|1,264.70
|1,281.30
|1,259.05
|Power Grid
|233.5
|1.35
|231.65
|236.5
|230.5
|Reliance
|2,110.00
|1.33
|2,087.75
|2,114.75
|2,087.60
|Hindalco
|405.5
|1.01
|403
|406
|399.35
|Grasim
|1,569.90
|0.81
|1,564.80
|1,579.30
|1,548.05
|Sun Pharma
|688.45
|0.8
|684.9
|695.65
|682.65
|ITC
|207.85
|0.78
|207.7
|209.65
|207.2
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Symbol
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|HCL Technologies
|1,006.00
|-3.25
|1,044.90
|1,048.75
|998.05
|Eicher Motors
|2,619.10
|-1.81
|2,667.50
|2,671.30
|2,607.80
|Infosys
|1,556.75
|-1.52
|1,573.75
|1,574.65
|1,549.60
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,766.25
|-1.49
|12,958.95
|13,025.00
|12,725.75
|Adani Ports
|689
|-1.44
|699.7
|702.9
|685.25
|Tata Consumers
|762
|-1.34
|772.35
|774.95
|761.4
|Shree Cement
|28,070.00
|-1.26
|28,427.45
|28,500.00
|28,000.00
|IndusInd Bank
|1,042.50
|-1.19
|1,054.00
|1,058.95
|1,042.00
|ICICI Bank
|660.7
|-1.01
|667.45
|667.75
|657.7
|Tech Mahindra
|1,102.90
|-0.86
|1,112.40
|1,118.30
|1,083.05
