Chidambaram Sexual Harassment Case: Manjummel Boys Director Controversy

In the most recent updates from Mollywood,Kochi police booked a case against the director of Manjummel Boys based on allegations reported by the female actress. The Malayalam industry is shocked with this incident.According to the reports, a female actress filed a sexual harassment complaint against the filmmaker.She reported that the filmmaker misbehaved with her at an apartment in 2022.

The Chidambram sexual harassment case has become one of the famous controversy in Malayalam film industry news.According to the reports,actress complained about Chidambram’s behaviour which caused her distress.After the complaint received, authorities booked the director under legal sections dealing with sexual harrassment and outraging the modesty of a women.

The actor's harassment has sparked widespread debate in Kerala’s cinema circles. Many industry voices are calling for accountability and stronger safeguards for women working in films. The case also highlights the growing demand for transparency and respect within the creative community.

Chidambaram, who is famous due to his blockbuster Jan.E.Man and Manjummel Boys, is now facing serious allegations that could impact his career and reputation.This incident has drawn attention not only to his personal conduct but also to the broader issue of workplace safety in Indian cinema.

Critics and fans are closely following the Indian cinema legal case. As reports confirmed, police have initiated the investigation , and based on the evidence and witness statements further action will be taken.

The Malayalam film industry is taking necessary steps to address harassment more openly and ensuring safer spaces for actors.Viewers are hopeful that the film industry may set some standards for how the industry handles such complaints in the future.