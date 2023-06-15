Lee Health launches D-Macula

Hyderabad: Lee Health Domain, a city-based pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of a novel bioactive phytonutrient dietary supplement under the brand name “D-Macula” Soft Gel Capsules for the treatment of macular degeneration and various ophthalmic infections.

The drug maker said that D-Macula Soft Gel Capsule formula includes combination of potent bioactive phytonutrients of Ashwagandha, Goghrita (Cow Ghee), Shallaki, Zeaxanthin, Thiphala, Beta Carotene and Saffron. “The unique preparation of these active ingredients is extracted by using Desi Cow Ghee as base to retain the efficacy of the compounds,” says Leela Rani, Director, Lee Health Domain.

