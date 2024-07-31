Looqup Data releases new report

Hyderabad: A new report by Looqup Data, an enterprise workflow GenAIstartup, has revealed a critical challenge hindering the growth of Indian organizations, particularly SMEs: the absence of crucial data.



India's vast MSME sector, contributing significantly to GDP and exports, is grappling with this issue. The report highlights that while the potential for innovation and scaling is immense, it remains untapped due to data deficiencies.

The study analysed data and workflow needs across sectors like healthcare, logistics, retail, and manufacturing.