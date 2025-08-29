Made In India chips soon to hit mkts: Vishnaw

Sanand (Gujarat): Semiconductor company CG Semi is expected to roll out the first ‘Made in India’ chip from its pilot facility here soon, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday. CG Semi’s G1 or pilot facility was inaugurated by Vaishnaw along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel. “CG Pilot line has started today. It is a very important milestone in India’s semiconductor journey. Among all the plants that started (chip) projects in Gujarat, CG Semi plant is the first one to start a pilot line,” Vaishnaw said.

He said that the pilot line helps customers in testing the chips before placing the order. “Hopefully, we will have the first Made in India chip rolled out of this plant very soon,” Vaishnaw said. The pilot facility of CG Semi will operate at a peak capacity of approximately 5 lakh units per day. The facility is equipped to handle end-to-end chip assembly, packaging, testing, and post-test services. Backed by central and state governments, and in collaboration with Renesas and Stars Microelectronics, CG Semi is investing over Rs7,600 crore (around $870 million) over five years to develop two facilities (G1 and G2) here with a total production capacity of 15 million or 1.5 crore units. Vaihsnaw said that CG Semi will start operating at full scale by 2027.