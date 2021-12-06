Madhya Pradesh Tourism delegation attends IITM

Hyderabad: Being one of the forerunners among the economically upcoming States, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board participated in India International Travel Mart (IITM) held in Hyderabad recently.

The focus was to showcase and revive the fast-growing tourism sector. Shilpa Gupta, Additional Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board said, "Madhya Pradesh has a lot to offer in terms of tourist attractions.

The majority of tourists throng to the State for wildlife, pilgrimage, heritage and leisure. We have played an active role in shaping the tourism sector in India.

Participation travel marts like these connects us with prominent travel agents/tour operators on a common platform and showcases the tremendous tourism potential that Madhya Pradesh possesses." Madhya Pradesh is a State that reflects the true cultural heritage of India.

Through the amalgamation of various communities and castes, the folklore and historical monuments makes Madhya Pradesh one of the most sought after tourist destinations, she added.