National Dengue day marked with an awareness Rally

Gadwal: On the occasion of National Dengue day, the the District Medical and health department officials under the auspices of the DM HO Shashi Kala have been started an awareness Rally from the old DM HO office to create awareness about the dengue fever.



On this occasion the DM HO Shashi Kala has stated that the dengue fever is a mosquito born viral disease caused by denv 1,2,3 and Denv 4 virus.

The primary cause of dengue fever is the bite of an infected aedes mosquito , particularly the Aedes aegypti and aedes albopictus.

Here are the main factors and causes contributing the spread of dengue fever.

1.Mosquito vector.

Aedes mosquito mosquitos become infected when they bite a person who is already infected with the dengue virus.The virus then spreads to other persons through subsequent bites.

2.Environmental factors:warm and humid climate provides ideal breeding condition for aedes mosquitoes . Stagnant water in containers ,tires,flowers,pots,and other places can serve as breeding sites.

3. Urbanization: Rapid urbanization and growth of population leads to increased areas with poor sanitation and water management contributing to the proliferation of mosquito breeding sites.

4.Human behaviour: Activities that increase exposure to mosquito bites such as out door activities during peak mosquito activity times(early mornings and late afternoon) can increase the risk of infection.

5. Travel and migration: movment of people from endemic to non endemic areas and vice versa can facilitate the spread of virus to new regions.

6. *Lack of Effective Mosquito Control*: Inadequate vector control measures can lead to increased mosquito populations and higher transmission rates.

Preventive measures include eliminating mosquito breeding sites, using mosquito repellents, wearing protective clothing, and implementing community-wide mosquito control programs.

She said.

The programme officers DR Shravanti,DR Raju,CH Ramakrishna,Sub unit officer Shivsnna, Health educator Madhusudan Reddy, District coordinators Syam Sundar, Maksud,CC Venkatesh,DV LM Narendra Babu,Health assistants Krishna,Abraham ,ANM s and other medical staff were participated.