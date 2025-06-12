ITC, 3M India, Tata Motors and more; top 5 stocks for long-term gains

Leading brokerages have unveiled fresh research insights into select Indian stocks, highlighting a combination of tactical and long-term investment opportunities for the next 12 months. Here are five stocks recommended by top firms, with expected returns between 10% and 34%.

1. ITC

Rating: ADD | Target Price: ₹475 | Current Price: ₹423 | Upside: 12%

Emkay Global has maintained an ADD rating on ITC, suggesting a modest but stable 12% return potential. The firm views ITC’s diverse portfolio and steady performance as a reliable long-term play.

2. Aditya Birla Real Estate

Rating: BUY | Target Price: ₹3,300 | Current Price: ₹2,458 | Upside: 34%

Emkay Global initiated coverage on Aditya Birla Real Estate with a bullish outlook, projecting the highest upside among the picks. A strong project pipeline and market positioning support this recommendation.

3. 3M India

Rating: BUY | Target Price: ₹33,500 | Current Price: ₹29,438 | Upside: 13%

ICICI Securities has reaffirmed its BUY rating on 3M India, citing innovation-led growth and diversified product lines as key strengths for long-term investors.

4. Tata Motors

Rating: BUY | Target Price: ₹800 | Current Price: ₹717 | Upside: 11%

Tata Motors continues to attract attention with its improving fundamentals and global EV strategy. Emkay Global sees double-digit upside as the auto sector gains traction.

5. MM Forgings

Rating: BUY | Target Price: ₹480 | Current Price: ₹386 | Upside: 24%

AnandRathi has picked MM Forgings as a strong mid-cap bet, driven by robust order books and export momentum.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts and brokerage firms. Investors are advised to consult certified financial advisors before making investment decisions.