ITC, 3M India, Tata Motors and more; top 5 stocks for long-term gains
Top brokerages recommend ITC, 3M India, Tata Motors, and more for long-term investment in 2025, with projected returns ranging from 10% to 34%.
Leading brokerages have unveiled fresh research insights into select Indian stocks, highlighting a combination of tactical and long-term investment opportunities for the next 12 months. Here are five stocks recommended by top firms, with expected returns between 10% and 34%.
1. ITC
Rating: ADD | Target Price: ₹475 | Current Price: ₹423 | Upside: 12%
Emkay Global has maintained an ADD rating on ITC, suggesting a modest but stable 12% return potential. The firm views ITC’s diverse portfolio and steady performance as a reliable long-term play.
2. Aditya Birla Real Estate
Rating: BUY | Target Price: ₹3,300 | Current Price: ₹2,458 | Upside: 34%
Emkay Global initiated coverage on Aditya Birla Real Estate with a bullish outlook, projecting the highest upside among the picks. A strong project pipeline and market positioning support this recommendation.
3. 3M India
Rating: BUY | Target Price: ₹33,500 | Current Price: ₹29,438 | Upside: 13%
ICICI Securities has reaffirmed its BUY rating on 3M India, citing innovation-led growth and diversified product lines as key strengths for long-term investors.
4. Tata Motors
Rating: BUY | Target Price: ₹800 | Current Price: ₹717 | Upside: 11%
Tata Motors continues to attract attention with its improving fundamentals and global EV strategy. Emkay Global sees double-digit upside as the auto sector gains traction.
5. MM Forgings
Rating: BUY | Target Price: ₹480 | Current Price: ₹386 | Upside: 24%
AnandRathi has picked MM Forgings as a strong mid-cap bet, driven by robust order books and export momentum.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts and brokerage firms. Investors are advised to consult certified financial advisors before making investment decisions.