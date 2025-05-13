Maruti Suzuki ARENA enhances safety by offering 6 airbags as standard

In a decisive step towards enhanced occupant protection, Maruti Suzuki ARENA, announces the standardisation of 6 airbags as a key safety feature across its popular models—WagonR, Alto K10, Celerio, and Eeco. This move underscores the Company’s commitment to offering enhanced safety for customers across diverse segments.

Speaking on the announcement,Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “India’s rapidly expanding modern road infrastructure, high-speed expressways, and evolving mobility patterns imply that the need for robust safety measures has never been greater. We at Maruti Suzuki are committed to staying ahead of evolving customer expectations and making high-end safety accessible. With the decision of making 6 airbags standard in the WagonR, Alto K10, Celerio, and Eeco, we are ensuring that enhanced safety is available for all. Given the immense popularity of these models, this move substantially elevates safety standards for a vast number of motorists and contributes holistically to occupant protection nationwide.”

Announcing this latest initiative, the Company has launched a comprehensive high-impact campaign to increase awareness about the benefits of 6 airbags. The campaign embodies the vibrant and energetic spirit of Maruti Suzuki ARENA customers. Featuring high-adrenaline activities, such as Zorbing and Bubble Football, the campaign emphasises the concept of safety in a 6 airbag equipped Maruti Suzuki ARENA vehicle, reiterating the brand’s commitment to safety.

Click to watch the Zorbing TVC here – https://youtu.be/7aAXWkoXFqE?si=toidPEA5jyTw44A2

Click to watch the Bubble Football TVC here – https://youtu.be/ygkQGuVpQ7Y?si=OTFrqTVEVz6sQC_4

The Maruti Suzuki ARENA range of passenger vehicles are offered with a suite of active and passive safety features. The latest 6 airbags safety feature comprises of dual front airbags, side airbags, and curtain airbags. The 6-airbag safety system is engineered to provide all-round protection, supported by 3-point seat belts for all with seat belt reminders for maximum effectiveness.

This safety enhancement is accompanied by an array of advanced safety technologies including Electronic Stability Control^ (ESP®), Hill Hold Assist#, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and more.

The WagonR, Alto K10, Celerio, and Eeco now stand alongside other popular ARENA models—Swift, Dzire, and Brezza—in offering 6 airbags as standard. The upgraded models are available at Maruti Suzuki ARENA authorized dealerships nationwide, underscoring the company’s mission to make advanced safety a norm across its portfolio.