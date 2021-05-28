MEIL’s 3 cryogenic tanks arrive

The second batch of three cryogenic oxygen tanks out of the 11 being imported by infrastructure major Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) landed in Air Force Station Begumpet on Friday.

An Indian Air Force IL 76 AirCraft has took off from Chandigarh Air base to Bangkok in Thailand and airlifted the three cryogenic tanks and touchdown at Hyderabad.

The remaining five tanks will reach Hyderabad within few days. MEIL is importing these tanks to provide medical oxygen free of cost to hospitals treating Covid patients.