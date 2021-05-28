Top
Trending :
Home  > Business

MEIL's 3 cryogenic tanks arrive

MEIL’s 3 cryogenic tanks arrive
x

MEIL’s 3 cryogenic tanks arrive

Highlights

The second batch of three cryogenic oxygen tanks out of the 11 being imported by infrastructure major Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) landed in Air Force Station Begumpet on Friday

The second batch of three cryogenic oxygen tanks out of the 11 being imported by infrastructure major Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) landed in Air Force Station Begumpet on Friday.

An Indian Air Force IL 76 AirCraft has took off from Chandigarh Air base to Bangkok in Thailand and airlifted the three cryogenic tanks and touchdown at Hyderabad.

The remaining five tanks will reach Hyderabad within few days. MEIL is importing these tanks to provide medical oxygen free of cost to hospitals treating Covid patients.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X