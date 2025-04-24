Live
- SEEDAP aims at employment opportunities for youth
- Coalition govt focused on ‘scams than schemes’: YSRCP
- Irresponsible usage of tech may cause damage
- JSP pays tributes to Pahalgam victims
- 12 injured in Russia's airstrike on Kyiv
- Routes finalised for PM Modi’s visit: Minister Narayana
- Pahalgam terror attack: Three Pakistan nationals, two Kashmiris among 5 terrorists identified
- 12 US states sue Trump administration over 'illegal tariffs'
- Polavaram project to be completed by 2027-end
- Vadra blames Hindutva push for terror, sparks row
Mfg, services boost PMI Composite
HSBC Composite PMI surges to 60 in April
New Delhi: There was a strong growth in India’s composite flash purchasing managers index (PMI) for April on the back of an acceleration in manufacturing output and services business activity, according to HSBC data released on Wednesday. The April reading came in at a robust 60, which was higher than the March one across the board, despite trade-related uncertainties, the report states. A figure of 50 on the PMI separates expansion from contraction.
New export orders accelerated sharply during the month, likely buoyed by the 90-day pause in the implementation of US tariffs. While the pace of expansion was a tad faster for manufacturers, the rise in services’ new export business was equally impressive. At the composite level, new export orders grew at the fastest pace since the start of the series. Some panellists attributed it to the improved competitiveness due to rupee depreciation against the USD, according to the report.
Margins also improved during the month as cost inflation was in line with March levels, but prices charged rose a tad faster.
“Our framework of 100 indicators of growth shows that the March quarter looks better than the previous two quarters, but remains well below June 2024,” the HSBC report said. There are several conflicting forces at play. Rural demand post-harvest, and monetary policy easing are likely to support growth. However, goods exports will be a drag once the restocking demand wanes, the report points out.
It also states that India’s GDP growth could take a direct 0.5 percentage points tariff-led-hit in FY26. The indirect and second-order negative impact could also be meaningful, emanating from slower export volumes around the world, weaker global FDI flows, and the re-routing of exports hurting manufacturing.