MG Motor opens sales units in Nellore, Tirupati

Hyderabad: MG Motor India has announced the opening of a new sales facility in Nellore and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

Recognising the strong market potential for premium SUVs in the State, the new centres will cater to the evolved mobility requirements of customers across the cities. The carmaker's latest showroom shares the overall look and feel of its futuristic customer approach while also reflecting its British heritage.

With the inauguration, the carmaker now operates a dozen touchpoints in the State and plans to expand to 18 touchpoints in the Andhra Pradesh by the end of this year. The company has a total of 307 centres across India.

"The inauguration of the Nellore centre is aligned with our plans to expand retail presence closer to prospective customers in State. The facility will provide all the requirements including sales, service, spare parts and accessories," Pankaj Parkar, Director – Dealer Development, MG Motor India, said.

"As a pioneering and future-forward brand, The company has already made major waves in the Indian automotive space on the back of innovation and tech-driven approach. We will leverage MG's strong British heritage and tech focus to deliver a fresh and unique automotive retail experience to customers in Nellore," Uday Kumar Reddy, Dealer Principal – MG Tirupati & Nellore, said.