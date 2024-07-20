Live
- Medical professors in S.Korea warn of boycotting junior doctors' training amid standoff
- School children to get eggs four days a week in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah
- People advised to call for help
- Minister hailed for safe return of 65 devotees
- Rain or Shine: Unlock Fabulous Hair with These Monsoon-Proof Tips and Products
- One drowns in Errakaluva flood
- Understanding Pediatric Brain Tumours: Types and symptoms
- Flood-hit people urged to move to relief centres
- Sayantani Ghosh reveals passion for dance
- New DIG for Kurnool takes charge
Most Indian employees hit by work stress: Report
New Delhi: Around 62 per cent of Indian employees experience burnout, triple the global average of 20 per cent, due to work-related stress and poor work-life balance, as per a report by digital healthcare platform MediBuddy and CII.
The report, which was released on Friday, also highlighted that a massive number of job seekers consider employee wellness programmes crucial in their decision-making process. The report 'Mapping India's Corporate Health and Wellness Landscape' emphasised the importance of customised wellness programmes based on employee demographics and personalised prevention strategies.
