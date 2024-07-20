Most Indian employees hit by work stress: Report

New Delhi: Around 62 per cent of Indian employees experience burnout, triple the global average of 20 per cent, due to work-related stress and poor work-life balance, as per a report by digital healthcare platform MediBuddy and CII.

The report, which was released on Friday, also highlighted that a massive number of job seekers consider employee wellness programmes crucial in their decision-making process. The report 'Mapping India's Corporate Health and Wellness Landscape' emphasised the importance of customised wellness programmes based on employee demographics and personalised prevention strategies.

