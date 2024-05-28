Motilal Oswal opens new office in Bengaluru

Hyderabad: Motilal Oswal Financial Services has unveiled its new ‘Motilal Oswal Tower’ in Bengaluru. Renowned spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Saturday inaugurated the tower in the presence of Motilal Oswal, Group Managing Director and CEO of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, and Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman and Co-Founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. The Motilal Oswal Tower is located in the heart of the Silicon Valley of India, is a spacious 6-storey building spanning across a plot area of 1,708.5 sqm. The tower will accommodate approximately 435 employees. It comes with several facilities such as LEED Certification, a Collaborative Area at floor level, a Phone Booth, a Gym, a Recreation facility, Mechanical High Rise Workstations, a roof-covered Cafeteria, Mechanical Stack Car Parking, Modern Contemporary Office Design, Roof Top 3D Display, Double Height Atrium, rainwater harvesting, STP and Terrace Roof Cafeteria. The facility’s parking includes 32 mechanical stack car parking slots, six slots for open car parking and over 100 slots for bike parking.

Motilal Oswal, MD and CEO of Motilal Oswal group, said: “Bengaluru has always been a significant city in Motilal Oswal’s network of operations, making it imperative for us to have a strong physical hub in the city. Motilal Oswal Tower in Bengaluru will be just the office space needed to firmly establish the company’s commitment to serving the local client base and nurturing regional talent while providing enhanced services for our Karnataka-based customers. The office is more than just a physical property for us; it is a milestone in our endless pursuit of providing the best workplace to our employees.”