NAR working to improve broker-developer relations

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Realtors Association (HRA) and National Association of Realtors (NAR) held a national level conference here on the occasion of eight year of HRA's formation. HRA, formerly known as APRA (Andhra Pradesh Realtors Association) is the Hyderabad chapter of NAR India.

"Through the forum we have initiated an important dialogue on broker-developer relations for the betterment of the sector. We want to move forward collectively, and we will take every opportunity to make sure we improve and regulate the sector better," the President of NAR India, Samir Arora said.

In the discussion, the steps needed to be taken towards improving the relation between a broker and developer for creating better understanding and advantage of the sector, was discussed the president stated adding that the role a broker will play in the sector going forward was also charted down.

"How can the members of the association approach effectively with their grievances or suggestions have also been discussed. With uptrend in the sector, it has become imperative to improve and regulate the internal resolution methods," Arora said. Realtors are looking at creating a professional approach in the sector. In this regard, the president of HRA, Amar Srinivas said, "There is a need for highly educated individuals and corporate structuring of local brokerage firm. HRA's mission is to set highest ethical standards and practices."