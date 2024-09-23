Nazim Inamdar on Building Be Harami, Instagram’s Favourite Meme Page

In today's fast-paced world, finding moments of pure joy and laughter can be a challenge. For most, humour is a much-needed escape from the demands of everyday life. Enter Be Harami, a meme page on Instagram that has rapidly become a go-to source for fun and light-heartedness. Founded by Nazim Inamdar, the page has amassed a devoted following, especially among young people looking to share laughs with friends. In a candid conversation, Nazim opens up about his journey, the inspiration behind ‘Be Harami’, and what keeps him motivated to keep the humour rolling.

The Beginning of Be Harami

Nazim Inamdar’s passion for spreading joy is what led him to start ‘Be Harami’. He reflects, "The idea of starting a meme page like ‘Be Harami’ came to me when I noticed that most pages on Instagram were tweaking the same content and posting it as new. It felt repetitive. I wanted to create something fresh and original that could make people laugh out loud, not just smirk."

Nazim recalls how the initial days of curating memes were filled with experimentation. "I believed that humour had to be relatable. If people couldn’t see a piece of themselves in a meme, the joke wouldn’t land. So, I focused on making the content as accessible as possible, while keeping it real."

Humor with Purpose

For Nazim, ‘Be Harami’ is more than just a meme page. It’s a platform for spreading happiness. "When I started, I wasn’t just thinking about making people laugh. I wanted to give them a break from the routine and mundane," he shares. "In today’s world, where everyone is so busy, a simple laugh can make a world of difference. It can lift your mood, bring friends together, or make a tiring day a little more bearable."