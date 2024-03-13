Live
- Study circles bring rays of hope for job aspirants
- YSRCP govt failed to complete project: TDP
- Nazara Tech pledges $100 mn to propel global expansion via strategic M&A
- Asus launches new laptops with thin, light profiles in India
- Biden, Trump clinch nominations, stage set for presidential election rematch
- UP govt calls for austerity in budget spending
- NIA makes first arrest in Bengaluru cafe blast case
- Celebrating Pi Day 2024: Understanding Its Essence and Global Impact
- Bhutan premier to arrive in India for bilateral talks with PM Modi
- Sticking Point: BJP’s call on Mandya seat keenly watched
Just In
NCLAT upholds Jet Airways’ resolution plan
Highlights
New Delhi: Insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT on Tuesday upheld the resolution plan of grounded carrier Jet Airways and approved the transfer of its...
New Delhi: Insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT on Tuesday upheld the resolution plan of grounded carrier Jet Airways and approved the transfer of its ownership to JalanKalrock Consortium. The NCLAT Bench has directed the Jet Airways monitoring committee to complete the transfer of ownership within 90 days. Besides, it has also directed the lenders of Jet Airways to adjust the Rs150 crore paid by the consortium as performance bank guarantee. The lenders of Jet Airways and JalanKalrock Consortium (JKC), the successful bidder, are in a legal tussle for more than a year over the transfer of the management of the grounded carrier.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT