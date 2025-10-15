New Holland Unveils Workmaster 105 with HVAC Cabin for Power-Packed, All-Weather Farming

New Holland, a brand of CNH, launches Workmaster 105 with HVAC Cabin, its latest addition to the company’s high horsepower tractor portfolio. The new variant brings all-weather comfort and advanced performance features to New Holland’s 106 HP tractor range, setting new benchmarks for operator convenience and productivity.

The Workmaster 105, powered by a 106 HP, 3.4-litre FPT (Fiat Powertrain Technologies) TREM-IV engine, delivers exceptional performance and fuel efficiency with lower revolutions per minute (RPM). The new variant with the HVAC cabin offers all season comfort with heating and air conditioning system featuring six roof vents. It also provides a noise-free environment and an air-suspended seat for fatigue-free operation, while the pneumatic reversible fan allows uninterrupted work even in dusty post-harvest conditions, particularly useful after paddy harvesting during baling operations.

Commenting on the launch, Narinder Mittal, President & Managing Director – India, CNH, said, “The New Holland Workmaster 105 is well known for its superior performance, higher power, and reliability across diverse applications. With the launch of this new product featuring an HVAC Cabin, the Workmaster range is now elevated to deliver year-round comfort with temperature control for all seasons. The tractor is designed to ensure fatigue-free operations for the farmer and greater efficiency even in demanding field conditions. With every innovation, New Holland continues to redefine the future of Indian farming, bringing world-class technology that enhances efficiency, convenience, and the quality of life for farmers.”

The Workmaster 105, introduced to the Indian market last year after proving its success as a Made-in-India model for global markets, is now available with an HVAC Cabin. The new variant builds on the strong performance and wide acceptance of the Workmaster series, which has already surpassed 15,000 units of sales in India and worldwide. It comes equipped with a 20 forward + 20 reverse Power Shuttle transmission and a robust 3,500 kg lift capacity, enabling smooth handling of heavy implements. The all-weather cabin offers protection from extreme temperatures, while the complete wet clutch for the main drive and Power Take-Off (PTO) ensures durability and reliability under continuous load, particularly in demanding applications such as baling, potato planting, and trenching. Workmaster 105 is also suitable for advanced applications like bailing, forage harvesting and rig applications etc.

Having established a strong presence in the United States and other international markets, the Workmaster 105 is now poised to see rising demand in India with the introduction of the HVAC Cabin. The new model will be available across New Holland dealerships in across India at an ex-showroom price of ₹35 lakh, backed by a 3-year or 3,000-hour warranty.

With this launch, New Holland continues to strengthen its leadership in the premium tractor segment, delivering power, performance, and all-season comfort that redefines the high-HP tractor experience for Indian farmers.