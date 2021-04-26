New Zonal Manager takes charge at LIC Hyderabad

Hyderabad: M JAGANNATH on Monday took charge as Zonal Manager of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), South Central Zone, Hyderabad, covering Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka in its jurisdiction.

He is a commerce graduate, having many academic qualifications such as CA (Inter), PG Diploma in Marketing, International PG Diploma in Life Insurance, General Insurance and Risk Management from the Institute of Insurance and Risk Management (IIRM), Hyderabad. He is also an Associate Member of the Insurance Institute of India, Mumbai.

Before taking charge of the current role, he was the Regional Manager (Marketing), Karnataka unit. He also worked in the same capacity as well as Regional Manager (Bancassurance) at Hyderabad. Joining the corporation as a Direct Recruit Officer in 1988, he has worked in various capacities in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. He was selected for a foreign assignment and served as Chief Executive Officer and Manager Director of LIC (Lanka) Ltd between 2009 and 2013, the company said in a statement.