Nikon releases the upgraded firmware version 5.10 for the Nikon Z9 full-frame mirrorless camera

Nikon Corporation is pleased to announce the release of firmware version 5.10 for its flagship full-frame/FX-format mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z9 (released December 2021)

Z9 firmware version 5.10 adds features that respond to the needs of professional-level video recording. A new [Shutter mode] has been added, allowing the user to set the shutter angle to one of 15 steps between 5.6° and 360°. This eliminates the need to select a shutter speed whenever the frame rate is adjusted, allowing users to always achieve optimal motion blur at the desired frame rate.

In addition, users can now change the colour of the zebra pattern display, as well as customise the size, transparency, and display position of brightness information displays such as the histogram and wave-form monitor. These capabilities were incorporated to make video recording easier by allowing the user to confirm appropriate exposure, by selecting the display type accordingly to their preference or the scene they are shooting.

Nikon will continue to meet users' needs through firmware updates that expand the functionality of its cameras.

*Shutter angle can only be specified in [M] shooting mode.

Availability : For more information on the firmware and other Nikon products, please visit https://www.nikon.co.in.