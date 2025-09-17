Nikon Supports Youth India Programme to Empower Future Creators

In a significant move to nurture creativity and build future-ready skills among students, Nikon India has announced its support for the Youth India Programme as an official equipment partner. The initiative is led by Arya Chitra, General Manager of the Youth Global Program.

By providing structured exposure to the world of visual media, the programme aims to equip students with industry-relevant skills that foster creativity, confidence, and career preparedness. Through this activity we are planning to reach out to 20 different schools/colleges within this financial year.

Programme Highlights

Skill Development: Training in photography, filmmaking, storytelling, and responsible media use.

Experiential Learning: Access to Nikon-led workshops, curated projects, and guided excursions.

Media Labs in Schools: Dedicated creative spaces supported by Nikon with mirrorless cameras, media kits, and mentorship.

Career Exposure: Early exposure to fields such as journalism, communications, media, and content creation.

“At Nikon India, we firmly believe that early skilling is critical to preparing a future-ready generation. We support initiative of knowledge sharing with students from Schools and Colleges, which encourages creativity, experiential learning, and career preparedness. Through the Youth India Programme, we are enabling students to gain industry-relevant skills,” said Mr. Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director, Nikon India.

As part of its phased rollout, the programme has been introduced in partnership with leading educational institutions, beginning with the Global Indian International School (GIIS) network under the Global Schools Group.