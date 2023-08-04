Ola expands Prime Plus service to Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad after its successful roll-out in Bengaluru

Bangalore: Ola, India's largest ride-hailing platform, has expanded its Prime Plus premium service to Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad after receiving a phenomenal response in Bangalore.

The new premium service ensures a seamless commute experience for customers with professional drivers and complete ride assurance, eliminating any cancellations or operational hassles.

Designed to exceed customer expectations by significantly improving customer satisfaction with the upgraded level of comfort, reliability, and convenience, Prime Plus service has been rolled out to select customers across the three cities starting today.

“After a successful pilot in Bangalore, a full-scale rollout of the Prime Plus service across the city has also witnessed an overwhelming response. Buoyed with the success, we are now looking beyond Bangalore by expanding to Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad starting today. Full-scale rollout will follow soon,” said Ola Spokesperson

Having commenced services in 2011, Ola is one of the few profitable consumer internet companies in the world. Besides being the market leader, Ola also has the biggest ride-hailing network in India with operations in 200 cities and more than 1 million drivers on the platform.

About Ola:

Ola is India’s largest mobility platform and one of the world’s largest ride-hailing companies. Ola revolutionized urban mobility by making it available on-demand for over a billion people across 3 continents. Today, Ola continues to move the world to sustainable mobility through its ride-hailing platform as well as through advanced electric vehicles manufactured at its Future Factory, the largest, most advanced, and sustainable two-wheeler factory in the world. Ola is dedicated to transitioning the world to sustainable mobility and making the world better than we found it.