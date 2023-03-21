Olectra delivers 25 pure electric buses to KSRTC

Hyderabad: Olectra Greentech Limited, one of India's leading electric bus manufacturers and a part of MEIL group, successfully delivered 25 pure electric intercity buses to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). This batch of e-buses is the largest fleet of intercity electric buses to be deployed in the public transport sector in India.

The fleet of 25 intercity e-buses was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai, along with other ministers, the chairman of KSRTC M Chandrappa, and other dignitaries, in Bengaluru. The e-buses will soon be seen plying the busy routes of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shimoga, Davangere, Chikkamangaluru, Virajapete, and Madikeri.

The 12-metre-long fully air-conditioned type III intercity e-buses can travel 300 km on a single charge. It has electronically controlled air suspension, disc brakes with EBS, 5 Cumt luggage space, ergonomically designed interiors, push-back luxury seats, a wi-fi facility, video surveillance, and USB ports for charging smartphones. These sustainable and efficient e-buses will serve a dual purpose, providing passengers with a comfortable ride during the hot summer months while helping the state of Karnataka meet its green goals.

Olectra Greentech's Chairman and Managing Director KV Pradeep, said that the company is playing a significant role in the electrification of public transport in India. He added that with these 25 intercity electric coach buses, the company is helping Karnataka lower its dependency on fossil fuels and reduce carbon emissions by over 65,000 tonnes during the contract period.

EVEY Trans has also established a robust infrastructure to manage the fleet of e-buses, including setting up a well-established network of electric charging infrastructure across seven cities in Karnataka at Kempegowda, Mysuru, Shimoga, Davangere, Chikkamangaluru, Virajapete, and Madikeri.

"Olectra Greentech is committed to providing sustainable mobility solutions through electric vehicles, and we hope more states in India will follow Karnataka in adopting electric buses to achieve their green goals," said Pradeep.

Across India, Olectra has deployed over 1,100 electric buses in nine States and one Union Territory. The e-buses have travelled over 10 crore km, significantly reducing carbon emissions. Additionally, Olectra is establishing a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The company was recently in the news for developing India's first electric tipper to facilitate the construction and material management sector.