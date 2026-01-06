Only 17% of boards play role in shaping company strategy: ISB

New Delhi: Only17 per cent of boards play an active role in shaping company strategy, said a survey by the Indian School of Business (ISB).

According to the survey, 83 per cent of the boards remain passive, playing no active role in the company's management.

It also said that 36 per cent of directors surveyed admitted that their boards provide limited or no input beyond reviewing management's plans.

The findings of ISB's Corporate Governance Report 2025 – The Board's Looking Glass - reveal that while Indian boards demonstrate structural soundness and compliance maturity, the majority lack the strategic foresight and behavioural readiness needed for future leadership.

The report, authored by Sanjay Kallapur, Professor, ISB, Nirmalya Kumar, Visiting Professor, ISB, and Harish Raichandani, adjunct faculty, ISB, is based on a comprehensive survey of over 200 directors from BSE 500 companies.

It assesses governance maturity across three dimensions — guidance and oversight, board functioning, and leadership — and examines the effectiveness of key committees, including audit, risk management, and nomination and remuneration.

"Although 98 per cent of directors see the boards as being compliant, which is commendable progress compared to yesteryears, there is a widening gap between guidance and oversight on the one hand, and strategic influence on the other.

"Effective oversight requires directors to go beyond compliance, anticipate risks, and guide management with foresight and conviction," said Sanjay Kallapur, Professor of Accounting at ISB.

The study also highlighted that only 27 per cent of directors seek information from independent sources, creating an "echo chamber" that can stifle dissent.

"Indian boards are diligent in process and participation, but many fall short in translating these into meaningful strategic dialogue.