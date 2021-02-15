OpenTeQ rolls out new integrated technology solutions

Hyderabad: OpenTeQ, a global digital solutions and IT services company, has announced its new integrated technology solutions for customers. The IT solutions will help businesses modernise their operations by integrating software and systems to meet their technological needs.

OpenTeQ, with over a decade of experience, offers a wide spectrum of services and solutions like development and integration, business processes services, engineering services, quality assurance and testing, digital engagement, data and analytics and Cloud-enabled IT operations. With these services, all enterprises can streamline their business processes and create business models to meet changing market needs, the company said in a statement.

"As businesses today continue to migrate critical workloads, enterprises need to focus on digital transformation and smart use of IT services. With our new integrated solutions, we can confidently help enterprises modernise workloads and enable digital acceleration, thereby increasing productivity and reducing IT costs. We want to be the trusted technology partner, delivering the best-suited technology consulting and services to empower our clients," said Narendra Anumolu, Director, OpenTeQ Technologies.

OpenTeQ's services include application, development and integration, business processes services, engineering services, quality assurance and testing, digital engagement, data and analytics, and Cloud-enabled IT operations. The objective is to also enable clients to draw deep insights and predictive analysis in real-time to uncover new business opportunities, increase operational efficiencies, empower employees, and offer a better experience to their customers.