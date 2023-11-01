Live
- Tendulkar’s statue in 'lofted drive' pose unveiled at Wankhede Stadium
- AI, automation to require 16.2 mn existing Indian workers to upskill by 2027: Report
- Rahul Gandhi mocks BJP over its promise of backward class CM in Telangana
- BRS party has no bosses in Delhi, asks people to chose the right people
- Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi perform puja for marital union before heading to mandap
- Padma Rao holds padayatra in Secunderabad constituency
- Delhi docs perform rare robotic-assisted total hip & knee replacements
- New India-B’desh rail line to cut distance between NE states and Kolkata to 500 km from 1,600 km
- Public anger indicates change of power in Haryana: Hooda
- Meta purges over 34 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in India in Sep
Just In
PL First Cut – Cera Sanitaryware Q2FY24
PL First Cut – Cera Sanitaryware Q2FY24 – Praveen Sahay – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
PL First Cut – Cera Sanitaryware Q2FY24 – Praveen Sahay – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Cera Sanitaryware Q2FY24 First Cut: Better than expected, Revenue growth and operating margins
(CMP: Rs8,138 | MCap: Rs105.8bn | ACCUMULATE)
➡️ Revenues grew by 11.9% YoY to Rs4.6bn (PLe:Rs4.5bn), 3% above our estimate and in line with Cons. estimates.
➡️ Gross margins contracted by 290bps YoY to 52.9%.
➡️ EBITDA grew by 15.8% YoY to Rs765mn (PLe:Rs722mn), 5.9% above our estimates, 0.6% below cons. estimates. EBITDA margin expanded by 60bps YoY to 16.5%. (PLe:16.1). The margin improvement was on account of improvement in productivity and through effective cost optimization measures.
➡️ PBT grew by 13.4% YoY to Rs772mn (PLe:Rs745mn).
➡️ Adjusted PAT grew by 13.1% YoY to Rs574mn (PLe:Rs558mn), 2.9% above our estimate vs 4% below Cons. estimates
➡️ Cash and cash equivalents were Rs 7.1bn Q2FY24.