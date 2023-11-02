Live
PL First Cut - Dabur India 2Q24
PL First Cut – Dabur India 2Q24 – Amnish Aggarwal – Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Dabur India 2Q24 – In-line results; miss on volumes
(CMP: Rs517|Accumulate)
Financial Performance:
> Revenues grew by 7.3% YoY to Rs32bn (PLe: Rs32.4bn)
> Gross margins expanded by 295bps YoY to 48.3% (Ple: 46.7%)
> EBITDA grew by 10% YoY to Rs6.6bn (PLe:Rs 6.5bn); Margins expanded by 51bps YoY to 20.6% (PLe:20.1%)
> Adj PAT grew by 3.3% YoY to Rs5.1bn (PLe: Rs5.0bn)
> Consumer care revenues grew 7.6% YoY while EBIT grew by 11.6%. Margins improved by 87bps YoY to 24.3%.
> Food segment revenues grew by 8.2% YoY while EBIT declined by 13.6%. Margins contracted by 377bps YoY to 15%.
> Retail segment revenues grew by 14.1% YoY while EBIT declined by 122.2%. Margins improved by 205bps YoY to 0.3%.
Business performance:
> Domestic volumes grew by 3% (PLe: 4%)
> Rural is improving gradually, e-com & MT is doing good
> Market share gains led by gains in Chyawanprash, honey and Glucose
> Healthcare category was flat YoY with 18.1%/8.4%/7% growth in Digestives/OTC/Ethicals
> Home Care reported 15.1% growth with 4.1%/4%/4.1% in Oral Care/Hair Oils/Shampoos
> Foods grew by 40.4% while Beverages portfolio was impacted by the uneven distribution of rains with 10% decline
> IBD witnessed 21.7% YoY growth in constant currency terms
View
Dabur reported an in-line set of numbers but missed on volumes (some impact in beverages due to adverse rains. Gap between rural and urban has reduced & we expect this to continue given green shoots seen in rural sentiments. Gross margins have recovered with a fall in inflationary pressures which should continue in the near term. We have an Accumulate rating on the stock.
Stock trades at 40.5x FY25 EPS