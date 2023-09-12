PL Sector Update - Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Crop acreages flat YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 06th Sep’23 down 11% YoY

Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers – Swarnendu Bhushan – Co Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Weekly Update – Crop acreages flat YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 06th Sep’23 down 11% YoY

§ Crop Acreages as on 08th Sep’23: flat YoY

§ Rainfall as on 06th Sep’23 down 11% YoY

§ Water Reservoir levels as on 06th Sep’23- down 26% YoY; South India remains lower

§ Simon-Thorsten Wiebusch to take over as Managing Director & CEO of Bayer Crop Science Ltd (BCSL)

§ Sugar prices up on deficient rainfall in key cane states

§ ADAMA launches first off-patent CTPR-based offerings in India

Exhibit 1: Crop Acreages as on 08th Sep’23 flat YoY

(Lac Ha) Till 01st Sep Till 08th Sep Crops In 2023 In 2023 YoY % In 2023 In 2022 YoY % WoW% Rice 398.1 383.8 3.70% 403.4 392.8 2.70% 1.30% Pulses 119.1 130.1 -8.50% 119.9 131.2 -8.60% 0.70% Coarse Cereals 181.1 179.1 1.10% 182.2 181.2 0.50% 0.60% Oilseeds 190.1 191.9 -0.90% 191.5 193.3 -0.90% 0.70% Sugarcane 59.9 55.7 7.70% 59.9 55.7 7.70% 0.00% Jute & Mesta 6.6 7 -5.70% 6.6 7 -5.70% 0.00% Cotton 123 125.6 -2.10% 125 126.9 -1.50% 1.60% Total 1077.8 1073.2 0.40% 1088.5 1088 0.00% 1.00% Incremental WoW 24.2 23.3 -4.00% 10.7 14.8 38.40%

Source: Agricoop, PL

Exhibit 2: Rainfall as on 06th Sep’23 down 11% YoY

Week ending % Deviation from Normal Date Country as a whole Northwest India Central India South Peninsula Northeast & East India 31-May-23 22 337 13 -24 -45 07-Jun-23 -57 69 -71 -63 -84 14-Jun-23 -53 -20 -73 -54 -48 21-Jun-23 -33 37 -60 -58 -18 28-Jun-23 -16 42 -17 -45 -21 05-Jul-23 -7 37 -6 -32 -17 12-Jul-23 2 59 4 -23 -19 19-Jul-23 2 46 8 -19 -19 26-Jul-23 5 34 14 2 -25 02-Aug-23 4 26 13 2 -24 09-Aug-23 0 18 7 -7 -19 16-Aug-23 -6 10 -3 -12 -19 23-Aug-23 -7 8 -4 -15 -19 30-Aug-23 -9 4 -10 -17 -16 06-Sep-23 -11 -2 -12 -11 -19

Exhibit 3: Water Reservoir table as on 06th Sep’23: down 26% YoY; South India remains lower

Reservoir levels Current Year Last Year Avg. of last 10 years All India 62% 84% 72% North India 82% 87% 82% East India 45% 62% 65% West India 71% 89% 70% Central India 71% 81% 77% South India 48% 91% 69%

Source: CWC, PL

Exhibit 4: Weekly Crop Prices continues to be remunerative YoY.





Crops(RS/Qntl) 4th Week Aug'23 1st Week Sep'23 2nd Week Sep'23 2nd Week Sep'22 YoY(%) WoW (%) Avg. Aug'23 Change (%) Wheat 2,548 2,567 2,464 2,432 1.30% -4.00% 3,353 -26.50% Jowar(Sorghum) 3,361 3,373 3,500 2,426 44.30% 3.80% 3,395 3.10% Bajra(Pearl Millet) 2,156 2,174 2,096 2,103 -0.30% -3.60% 2,200 -4.70% Arhar Dal (Tur) 16,511 11,744 13,839 9,535 45.10% 17.80% 22,528 -38.60% Maize

