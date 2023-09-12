Live
PL Sector Update - Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Crop acreages flat YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 06th Sep’23 down 11% YoY
Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers – Swarnendu Bhushan – Co Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Weekly Update – Crop acreages flat YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 06th Sep’23 down 11% YoY
§ Crop Acreages as on 08th Sep’23: flat YoY
§ Rainfall as on 06th Sep’23 down 11% YoY
§ Water Reservoir levels as on 06th Sep’23- down 26% YoY; South India remains lower
§ Simon-Thorsten Wiebusch to take over as Managing Director & CEO of Bayer Crop Science Ltd (BCSL)
§ Sugar prices up on deficient rainfall in key cane states
§ ADAMA launches first off-patent CTPR-based offerings in India
Exhibit 1: Crop Acreages as on 08th Sep’23 flat YoY
|(Lac Ha)
|Till 01st Sep
|Till 08th Sep
|Crops
|In 2023
|In 2023
|YoY %
|In 2023
|In 2022
|YoY %
|WoW%
|Rice
|398.1
|383.8
|3.70%
|403.4
|392.8
|2.70%
|1.30%
|Pulses
|119.1
|130.1
|-8.50%
|119.9
|131.2
|-8.60%
|0.70%
|Coarse Cereals
|181.1
|179.1
|1.10%
|182.2
|181.2
|0.50%
|0.60%
|Oilseeds
|190.1
|191.9
|-0.90%
|191.5
|193.3
|-0.90%
|0.70%
|Sugarcane
|59.9
|55.7
|7.70%
|59.9
|55.7
|7.70%
|0.00%
|Jute & Mesta
|6.6
|7
|-5.70%
|6.6
|7
|-5.70%
|0.00%
|Cotton
|123
|125.6
|-2.10%
|125
|126.9
|-1.50%
|1.60%
|Total
|1077.8
|1073.2
|0.40%
|1088.5
|1088
|0.00%
|1.00%
|Incremental WoW
|24.2
|23.3
|-4.00%
|10.7
|14.8
|38.40%
Source: Agricoop, PL
Exhibit 2: Rainfall as on 06th Sep’23 down 11% YoY
|Week ending
|% Deviation from Normal
|Date
|Country as a whole
|Northwest India
|Central India
|South Peninsula
|Northeast & East India
|31-May-23
|22
|337
|13
|-24
|-45
|07-Jun-23
|-57
|69
|-71
|-63
|-84
|14-Jun-23
|-53
|-20
|-73
|-54
|-48
|21-Jun-23
|-33
|37
|-60
|-58
|-18
|28-Jun-23
|-16
|42
|-17
|-45
|-21
|05-Jul-23
|-7
|37
|-6
|-32
|-17
|12-Jul-23
|2
|59
|4
|-23
|-19
|19-Jul-23
|2
|46
|8
|-19
|-19
|26-Jul-23
|5
|34
|14
|2
|-25
|02-Aug-23
|4
|26
|13
|2
|-24
|09-Aug-23
|0
|18
|7
|-7
|-19
|16-Aug-23
|-6
|10
|-3
|-12
|-19
|23-Aug-23
|-7
|8
|-4
|-15
|-19
|30-Aug-23
|-9
|4
|-10
|-17
|-16
|06-Sep-23
|-11
|-2
|-12
|-11
|-19
Exhibit 3: Water Reservoir table as on 06th Sep’23: down 26% YoY; South India remains lower
|Reservoir levels
|Current Year
|Last Year
|Avg. of last 10 years
|All India
|62%
|84%
|72%
|North India
|82%
|87%
|82%
|East India
|45%
|62%
|65%
|West India
|71%
|89%
|70%
|Central India
|71%
|81%
|77%
|South India
|48%
|91%
|69%
Source: CWC, PL
Exhibit 4: Weekly Crop Prices continues to be remunerative YoY.
|Crops(RS/Qntl)
|4th Week Aug'23
|1st Week Sep'23
|2nd Week Sep'23
|2nd Week Sep'22
|YoY(%)
|WoW (%)
|Avg. Aug'23
|Change (%)
|Wheat
|2,548
|2,567
|2,464
|2,432
|1.30%
|-4.00%
|3,353
|-26.50%
|Jowar(Sorghum)
|3,361
|3,373
|3,500
|2,426
|44.30%
|3.80%
|3,395
|3.10%
|Bajra(Pearl Millet)
|2,156
|2,174
|2,096
|2,103
|-0.30%
|-3.60%
|2,200
|-4.70%
|Arhar Dal (Tur)
|16,511
|11,744
|13,839
|9,535
|45.10%
|17.80%
|22,528
|-38.60%
|Maize