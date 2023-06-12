Live
PL Sector Update - Consumer Durables - Fan Channel Check update (June-2023)
Consumer Durables - Praveen Sahay - Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Fan Channel Check update (June-2023)
We have visit Lohar Chawl, wholesale market for electronics and electrical goods in Mumbai, and interacted with 10 fans dealers/retailers (Havells, Bajaj, Crompton, Orient, Atomberg, Standard) to gauge demand scenario of fan in summer season. As per our interaction, the demand for Fan have gone up starting from mid-May while there is no price action or discounts. Below key takeaways:-
Price stable post hike in Feb-Mar’23
The channel suggests that there is no price hike since April in fans segment owing to tough competition, post recent price hike in Feb-Mar’23.
Demand (Positive MoM)
Sales have picked up from mid-May’23 with summers and heat waves around.
Fan Inventory normalised (Positive MoM)
Our channel checks suggest, there is a reduction in channel inventory on m-o-m basis, with the summer season. Channel inventory on an average of 30 days at dealers’ level. The non-star rated fans inventory has almost cleared off and few of them are being sold at 5-7% discount. With the increased temperature and harsh summer, we believe volume growth is not a challenge in coming days, early rains may be damper in demand.
Most selling fans
Bajaj/Havells fans are most selling in the affordable/premium range with Bajaj fans @Rs1750 and Havells [email protected]. For energy saving and remote controlled fans, Atomberg fans are preferred.
Other highlights
Major volume at dealer level coming from simple fans against designer fans. All the fans have a 2-year warranty period and Polycab fans have a 3-year warranty period.
Exhibit 1: Channel Check Summary
|Date
|Dealers Connected
|Category
|Price
|Inventory
|Demand
|Feb-23
|50
|Fans
|
|Above normal level
|Expected to increase in March
|Jun-23
|10
|Fans
|30 days
|Increased from Mid-May