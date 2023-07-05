PL Stock Update - Triumph Speed 400 launch - pricing similar to HD X440, negative for Royal Enfield – Himanshu Singh – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Triumph Speed 400 price was revealed today, the bike is developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto, Here are some key takeaways:



The starting price of Rs 2,33,000 for the Triumph Speed 400 and introductory price of Rs 2,23,000 for first 10,000 customers. The pricing suggests the companies are targeting significant volumes for the product. The Speed 400 will be sold through Triumph dealerships. The decision to sell these bikes exclusively through Triumph dealerships maintains the brand’s exclusivity and provide a premium customer experience.



The launch of the Triumph Speed 400 and the upcoming Scrambler model indicates the expansion of Triumph's product portfolio in the Indian market. These models are expected to cater to a global customer base. More bikes on same platform will be introduced in the future.



Bajaj plan to establish 100 Triumph showrooms in 80 cities by the end of the year to expand the market reach in India, and the increased presence should likely help them capture a larger customer base and boost sales.



The motorcycle will be manufactured at Bajaj’s new plant at Chakan which already manufactures KTM and has a capacity to produce 25,000 bikes per month, including both KTM and Triumph models, and Bajaj has the flexibility to increase capacity to 40,000 units and the potential to double it further to meet growing demand.



Triumph plans to start exporting these bikes to regions like Asia, Americas, and Southeast Asia to expand their global footprint and could export 20,000 to 30,000 units from this platform.



PL view



Overall, this launch along with HD X440 which was launched 2 days back heats up the premium segment space in India which was largely dominated by Royal Enfield over the last decade. Positive for Bajaj Auto which will manufacture the motorcycle for India and Exports market. Big overhang for Eicher Motors which manufacturers the Royal Enfield.

