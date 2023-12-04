Live
- Rs.347 crore project sanctioned for RJY airport's development
- Telangana CLP authorises Kharge to name chief minister
- Travel lifts New Zealand's international services trade
- Telangana CLP adopts second resolution
- City witnesses rain under cyclone influence
- BRS MLAs goes to farm house to meet KCR
- SCR cancels few trains running on Vijayawada-Kazipet lines
- Congress asks high command to choose CM candidate in Telangana
- Special registration drive across city to enroll young voters
- Railway division sets new freight transport record with 7.242 million tonnes in 8 months
Just In
PL Technical Research: BUY ATUL LTD - TECHNICAL PICK
Highlights
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.BUY ATUL LTD CMP: 6754 TRGT: 7800 SL: 6300 -...
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.
BUY ATUL LTD CMP: 6754 TRGT: 7800 SL: 6300 - TECHNICAL PICK - The stock has made a decent correction from the higher levels of 10600 to 6400 where it has taken support multiple times and has almost made a triple bottom formation pattern in the daily chart. The RSI indicator also is recovering from its oversold zone and hence we recommend a positional buy in this stock for an upside target of 7800 keeping a stop loss of 6300.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS