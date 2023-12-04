PL Technical Research: BUY ATUL LTD - TECHNICAL PICK

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

BUY ATUL LTD CMP: 6754 TRGT: 7800 SL: 6300 - TECHNICAL PICK - The stock has made a decent correction from the higher levels of 10600 to 6400 where it has taken support multiple times and has almost made a triple bottom formation pattern in the daily chart. The RSI indicator also is recovering from its oversold zone and hence we recommend a positional buy in this stock for an upside target of 7800 keeping a stop loss of 6300.















