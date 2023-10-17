PL Technical Research - Buy SRF LTD - Medium Term Tech Pick

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

BUY SRF LTD CMP: 2271 TRGT: 2480 SL: 2190 - MEDIUM TERM TECH PICK

The stock after a short correction has consolidated well maintaining the support near 2190 zone with currently showing signs of improvement and anticipated for further rise in the coming days. The RSI has picked up from the oversold zone and is well placed currently indicated a buy signal as of now. With the chart looking good, we suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for an upside target of 2480 keeping the stop loss of 2190.











