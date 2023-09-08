  • Menu
PL Technical Research: STOCK ON RADAR - AFFLE INDIA
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

AFFLE INDIA DAILY CHART: The stock has made a decent correction from the higher levels of 1500 to 900, where it has taken support, and has almost made a double bottom formation pattern in the daily chart, giving a good rally till 1140 levels maintaining above the significant 50DMA levels. The stock is on the verge of the long-term falling trend line breakout, and a decisive close above 1150 will see a fresh breakout to anticipate for fresh upside targets of 1300, 1380, and 1500 in the coming days. The strong support is around the Golden Crossover level, which is near 1050 zone.





