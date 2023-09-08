PL Technical Research: STOCK ON RADAR - AFFLE INDIA

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

AFFLE INDIA DAILY CHART: The stock has made a decent correction from the higher levels of 1500 to 900, where it has taken support, and has almost made a double bottom formation pattern in the daily chart, giving a good rally till 1140 levels maintaining above the significant 50DMA levels. The stock is on the verge of the long-term falling trend line breakout, and a decisive close above 1150 will see a fresh breakout to anticipate for fresh upside targets of 1300, 1380, and 1500 in the coming days. The strong support is around the Golden Crossover level , which is near 1050 zone.















