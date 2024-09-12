PM calls for global effort on green hydrogen

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasised on India’s ambition to become a global hub for green hydrogen production and called for international cooperation in the promotion of the renewable energy source.

Addressing the ‘Second International Conference on Green Hydrogen’ virtually, PM Modi highlighted that green hydrogen can play a crucial role in decarbonising industries and act as a storage solution for surplus renewable energy.

“Green hydrogen can help decarbonise industries that are difficult to electrify, such as refineries, fertilisers, steel, and heavy-duty transportation,” PM Modi stated. He also mentioned that India launched the ‘National Green Hydrogen Mission’ in 2023 to drive this energy transition forward. Addressing the growing concerns over climate change, PM Modi stressed that its impact is no longer a distant issue, but a present-day challenge. “The world is undergoing a crucial transformation, and it's time for action,” he remarked, noting that energy transition and sustainability have now become central to global policy discussions.