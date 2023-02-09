PM Modi to inaugurate UP Global Investors Summit today

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh's capital is being decked up for the three-day Global Investors Summit that would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday. The 10-12 February event is expected to be attended by several ministers of the union and the state government and a host of leading industrialists.

Besides PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and over 15 cabinet ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari are expected to attend the event.

"We are hopeful that a maximum number of representatives from leading industries will attend the summit," said Abhishek Prakash, CeO of Invest UP, the key department which is responsible for holding the UPGIS. The officer, however, did not reveal the names of the industrialists. The event is important for the state which initially set a target to attract investment proposals of Rs 10 lakh crore at the UPGIS-2023, and later revised it to Rs 17.3 lakh crore. Almost all of the UP Cabinet ministers including Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, minister for industry Nand Gopal Nandi will be present at the mega event. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address the gathering on the first day.

The welcome address will be given by Uttar Pradesh minister for industry Nand Gopal Nandi. The state government has also made arrangements to live telecast the inaugural session. The state government has made arrangements at a vacant land in Vrindavan Yojna located close to the Lucknow Airport and the district headquarters for the event.