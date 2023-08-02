Live
- Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amidst protests from Opposition on Manipur issue
- Rockwell introduces India’s first ever Electronically Commutated Energy Efficient Refrigeration System and Multi-industry “Cold Chain Experience Center”
- Govt ready for discussion on Manipur says Prahlad Joshi
- President Murmu to visit Chennai and Puducherry from Saturday
- Securonix Launches ChatGPT Integration Harnessing the Power of Generative AI to Greatly Reduce Incident Response Time
- How to claim a 3-month YouTube Premium Subscription for free
- Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Unlimited Showroom in Habsiguda, no casualties
- How relevant is influencer marketing in Hospitality education curriculum
- Does the government read your WhatsApp chats? Find PIB Fact Check
- Bhitarkanika reopens for tourists after croc nesting season ends
Over 4000 pilgrims had darshan inside the cave shrine of Amarnath Yatra
PMI mfg edges lower to 57.7 in July
New Delhi: Manufacturing sector activities in India moderated for the second straight month in July as rates of expansion in output and new orders eased slightly, a monthly survey said on Tuesday.
The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) eased to 57.7 in July from 57.8 in June. Despite the fall, the Indian manufacturing sector maintained strong growth momentum at the start of the third quarter amid ongoing buoyant demand, the survey said. The July PMI data pointed to an improvement in overall operating conditions for the 25th straight month.
