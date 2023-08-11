Live
- Exercise training, yoga can boost lung function in adults with asthma
- After Modi’s praise, mixed reception for LIC, HAL shares at bourses
- Six killed as vehicle falls into Himachal river
- PM Modi wants to burn Manipur, doesn't want to douse fire: Rahul Gandhi
- 29 dead, 16 missing in rain-related disasters in China's Hebei
- BharatPe launches new Android PoS machine for merchants
- Supreme Court Collegium withdraws recommendation for transfer of Justice Narendar G of Karnataka HC to Orissa
- Ten people killed in Gujarat road accident
- Jana Sena party releases Pawan Kalyan's Varahi Vijaya Yatra schedule
- In a first, UPSRTC gets 17 women bus drivers
Just In
PNB MetLife records 37% premium growth in TS
Hyderabad: PNB MetLife, one of India’s leading life insurance companies, combines the credibility of PNB – one of India’s oldest and leading nationalised banks and the financial strength of MetLife Inc – a 155-year-old global insurance provider. With over two decades of experience in India, PNB MetLife is a trusted brand that holds a strong presence across India through diverse distribution channels.
PNB MetLife also recorded impressive growth in new business premium in FY’23 in the states, with an overall ANBP (adjusted new business premium) growth of 37 per cent in Telangana, and 19 per cent in Andhra Pradesh. It currently has 12 branches in the both States, as well as 271 branches through their bancassurance partnerships in the region.
“We arerevolutionising the entire customer journey from sales to on boarding and post-sale service, leveraging a comprehensive digital environment,” said Sameer Bansal, CDO,PNB MetLife.